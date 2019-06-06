Yamaha Unveils Next-Generation Speakerphone With New Sound Technology for Virtual Meeting Solution in Open Workspace

InfoComm 2019 sees Yamaha announce the next generation of its YVC-330 portable USB and Bluetooth speakerphone, which showcases its new SoundCap audio technology for clear conferences in noisy open workspaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005014/en/

New SoundCap audio technology image (Photo: Business Wire)

The new YVC-330 speakerphone solves the problem of finding vacant rooms for spontaneous meetings, by eliminating background noise from noisy working environments. The innovative SoundCap technology converts the audio of open spaces into a clear and natural signal that is almost as good as being in a quiet meeting room.

Thanks to its Far Field Noise Reduction (FFNR), the SoundCap technology only captures the voices of speakers sitting around the meeting table, eliminating unwanted background noise and allowing participants at the other end of the call to focus on the conversation. It also features an auto mute function, which works while participants are not speaking to prevent unnecessary sound from being transmitted. This self-silencing feature further enhances the performance of Yamaha’s Human Voice Activity Detection technology, which distinguishes human voices from other sounds in an instant. Finally, the SoundCap technology offers an auto speaker volume adjustment, which adjusts the speaker volume to ambient noise levels and is suited for maintaining speech privacy. With the self-volume balancer function, remote conferences can be conducted seamlessly without being intrusive to your surroundings.

Featuring USB, Bluetooth, NFC connections and convenient power through its USB cable, the YVC-330’s portable design makes it the ideal communications solution for setting up calls from any area of your workspace, without the cost of dedicated equipment.

"With the landscape of meeting environments shifting to open workspace collaboration, Yamaha has seen a need to better handle these typically noisy environments,” says Tatsuya Umeo, chief executive officer at Yamaha Unified Communications. "InfoComm visitors will have the perfect opportunity to experience the YVC-330 and what our new SoundCap technology can do in delivering clear, stress-free audio.”

The YVC-330 will be exhibited at the Yamaha Unified Communications Booth #4961 at InfoComm 2019, which takes place from June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, US.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha’s renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha’s unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YamahaUC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yamahauc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YamahaUC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/yamahauc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005014/en/