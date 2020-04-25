Yamaha Names Larrimore Senior Director of Combo Channel Sales

BUENA PARK, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) today announced that Reed Larrimore has been promoted to Senior Director of Combo Channel Sales. He continues to report directly to Garth Gilman, corporate vice president.

In his role, Larrimore is responsible for leading sales efforts for the company's combo music products, as well as expanding the scope of distribution for Yamaha Guitar Group products under the Line 6 and Ampeg brands. He is also tasked with broadening sales for Steinberg software and hardware products.

"Reed is an accomplished professional who has done an exceptional job of leading Yamaha sales teams to success," said Gilman. "He is also one of only a select few individuals in his position to be inducted into the prestigious Yamaha President's Club which awards high achieving sales professionals in the organization. I am confident that he will continue to elevate our company's overall sales strategy for many years to come."

Larrimore joined Yamaha in 2001 as district manager for what was then the Pro Audio and Combo Division, serving the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania territory. In 2005, he was promoted to Eastern Regional Sales Manager, and in 2012, to Director, National Sales. He was named Director, Combo Channel Sales in April 2019.

Prior to joining Yamaha, he served as General Manager at the Music Mart, Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania.

Larrimore is nearing completion of a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University. He holds a bachelor's degree in Music Performance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Larrimore and his wife, Heather, live in Mission Viejo, California.

For more information about Yamaha Corporation of America, visit usa.yamaha.com

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

SOURCE Yamaha Corporation of America