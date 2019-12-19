19.12.2019 12:00:00

Yamaha Music School of Boston Student Wins Eastern Division MTNA Composition Competition

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local composer and Yamaha Music School of Boston student Sabina Sandrasagra has been named among the winners of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Composition Competition, Eastern Division.

Sandrasagra, 9, advanced to the Division contest, elementary category, after winning statewide in Massachusetts. She was chosen by a three-judge panel for her piano composition "My Favorite Times of the Year." She competed against representatives from all over the MTNA Eastern Division, which encompasses 12 states plus the District of Columbia.

As a Division winner, Sandrasagra automatically advances as a finalist to the National MTNA Composition Competition, one of the most successful and prestigious student competitions in the country. National winners are expected to be announced by late January.

Sandrasagra lives in Arlington, Mass. and studies under David Ibbett, a Boston-based electrosymphonic composer whose work is performed nationally and internationally. Ibbett is a faculty member at the Yamaha Music School of Boston, part of a network of elite learning centers covering more than 40 countries and regions. The Boston school serves as the showcase center for the Yamaha Music Education System in the United States.

About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

 

