Yamaha Entertainment Group Nominated for Eight Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha Entertainment Group of America (YEG) recently was nominated for eight Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards for its short film, "World Without Music."

The Awards recognize esteemed members of the television and film community across Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama.

YEG, a Franklin, Tennessee based, boutique record label and subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation of America was nominated in the "Director/Short," Form," "Arts," "Music Composer/Arranger," "Audio," "Photographer," "Editor/Program," "Lighting" and "Commercial Campaign" categories. Winners will be honored at the 34rd Annual Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, to be held February 15, 2020 at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and hosted by the Nashville/Midsouth Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

"World Without Music" is a powerful film that highlights the company's new far- reaching brand promise, "Make Waves." Featuring a number of Yamaha artists, including James Newton Howard, Butch Walker, Lindsey Stirling, Bob James, Michael McDonald and many more, the film imagines a world without music, then contrasts that with a musical existence. It also highlights the impact music makes and the connective power it has in our lives, empowering the audience to make its own waves with music and in life.

"It is an honor to be nominated for these awards and I deeply thank NATAS for recognizing this powerful film," said Chris Gero, chief artist relations executive, Yamaha Artist Relations Group/Yamaha Entertainment Group. "These nominations are a testament to music's impact on the world, and the power everyone has to 'Make Waves.'"

Gero and his team at Yamaha Entertainment Group have won 11 Regional Emmy Awards since 2016.

The film made its debut at the company's All-Star Concert on the Grand during The NAMM Show music products convention held this past January.

ABOUT YAMAHA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

Yamaha Entertainment Group of America is a boutique, one-stop shop, record label developed to be the champion of the musician with the backing power of the largest music manufacturer in the world. Yamaha Entertainment Group is branding, promotion, concert production, content development, product placement, tour support, piano logistics and artist relations, all rolled into one. Home to more than 3,600 talented artists, Yamaha Entertainment Group is responsible for the development and advancement of the Yamaha brand name through numerous artist related activities worldwide.

