Yamaha Announces New Sound Bar for Enterprise Collaboration Spaces

Yamaha has announced a new addition to its Unified Communications portfolio, designed to deliver industry-leading loudspeaker technology to small and medium-sized conference rooms.

Expanding Yamaha’s conference capabilities into the under-represented medium-sized conference space market, the ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar integrates the audio from video collaboration to create an immersive feeling for conference rooms. Its two built-in subwoofers and bass-reflex port deliver clear, dynamic, full-range sound in conjunction with two dome tweeters and two woofers. The compact and elegant design makes it the ideal solution for a range of enterprise spaces, such as conference rooms and lobby areas.

The ESB-1080 simplifies setup by incorporating a ‘conference mode’ preset, designed especially for installation in meeting room spaces. This mode is optimized for conversation and to bring a lively atmosphere into the room. The ESB-1080 also includes all latest connectivity options, including HDMI®, Bluetooth, optical and analogue audio to integrate easily with any monitor, mobile or PC device. The simple, ultra-slim design is easy-to-install and can be wall-mounted, via its built-in keyholes, or placed on a cabinet or shelf.

"With the boom of huddle room spaces, medium-sized rooms have been lacking the essential components to deliver professional audio conferences,” says Philip Marechal, vice president of product management and business development. "With the introduction of the ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar, Yamaha is bringing the simplicity of huddle room solutions into these environments.”

The Yamaha ESB-1080 will be exhibited at the Yamaha Unified Communications Booth #4961 at InfoComm 2019, which takes place from June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, US.

