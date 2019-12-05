05.12.2019 22:19:00

YAMADA Consulting Group Co. Ltd., a Premier Management Consulting and Investment Firm in Japan, Joins WSG

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd., a specialty consulting and investment firm, has recently joined the WSG network as an Investment Banking member for Japan.

World Services Group (PRNewsfoto/World Services Group)

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. (YCG), founded in 1989 and now publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) First Section, is one of Japan's largest independent consulting firms. The Investment and Fund segment is engaged in the composition, operation, and growth of YCG's investments and related partnerships. Ranking on Japanese M&A league tables amongst the world's largest financial advisory firms, YCG, in recent years, has been developing its global presence as it steadily increases its focus on providing cross-border deal advisory services. To identify, develop, and sustain opportunities for their Japanese clients' global operations, YCG has developed a solid business foundation that pairs YCG's leading expertise in Japanese markets with the global knowledge base and execution capabilities of its overseas subsidiaries and business partners to deliver end-to-end tailored strategies.

Additionally, YCG engages in consulting services through multiple business segments such as: Strategy & Operations Consulting, M&A Advisory and Financial Advisory, Valuation Services, Post-Merger Integration, Capital Management, Turnaround Management, Real Estate Consulting, Human Capital Management, and Supply Chain Restructuring.

J. Michael Bernard, WSG Chairman, said, "World Services Group extends a warm welcome to YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd., our new Investment Banking member from Japan. YAMADA's membership will provide WSG members and their clients access to important regional resources and expertise."

Ryosuke "Rio" Funayama, Managing Director of YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd., commented, "We are honored to join WSG's network of international service providers. Our firm understands the importance of having a strong worldwide network in today's global economy."

About World Services Group
World Services Group  is the globally recognized resource for professionals and their clients to receive the highest quality, value and service from legal, investment banking and accounting services. WSG provides members the ability to create new business opportunities and relationships to better serve their clients. For additional information, visit https://www.worldservicesgroup.com/aboutus.asp.  

Media Contact:

Carly Norausky
World Services Group
713-650-0333
cnorausky@worldservicesgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yamada-consulting-group-co-ltd-a-premier-management-consulting-and-investment-firm-in-japan-joins-wsg-300970344.html

SOURCE World Services Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise im Vorfeld der OPEC-Sitzung deutlich gestiegen
13:00
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
10:06
Vontobel: derimail - (Barrier) Reverse Convertibles auf Indizes mit physischer ETF Lieferung
10:03
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2020 & SMIM
09:09
Es wird deutlich volatiler
03.12.19
JB Foundation Contribution Tracker Certificate auf den ESG Basket
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhöht das Volumen zum Bond-Rückkaufprogramm
Julius Bär-Aktie legt trotzdem zu: Zürcher Obergericht entscheidet im Streit um DDR-Vermögen nun gegen Julius Bär
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Glencore-Aktie bricht ein: Britische Aufsicht untersucht Bestechungsverdacht
Wall Street-Experte: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht am Ende
Maas kündigt Anti-Huawei-Gesetz an
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street-Handel endet grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Credit Suisse bullish: Dieses Weltraum-Unternehmen ist äusserst vielversprechend
S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
ABB-Aktien im Zuge von Abspaltungsfantasien rege gesucht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Angesichts der freundlicheren Töne im US-chinesischen Handelsstreit verbuchte der heimische Aktienmarkt Zuwächse. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich hingegen schwächer. An den Handelsplätzen in Fernost ging es bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;