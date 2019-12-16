16.12.2019 14:05:00

Yalo Wins Digital Marketing Agency of the Year at 2019 TAG Marketing Awards

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TAG Marketing Awards, recognizing Georgia's leading innovators in marketing and technology, has announced its 2019 award winners.

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Yalo)

Yalo was chosen as Digital Marketing Agency of the Year, standing out amongst five other agencies. The agency was also recognized for their "Why Credigy" campaign, winning the Large Enterprise Best Integrated Marketing Campaign of the Year. 

"We have great clients, and these partnerships organically lead to impactful work," said Yalo CEO, Arnold Huffman. "Our team is always thinking of new ways to help our clients, but it all starts with us being really, really good listeners. We hear and process what our clients are saying."

The TAG Marketing Awards is one of the most anticipated events of the season. The event honors the accomplishments of both talented marketing professionals and successful teams. With over 35,000 members representing over 2,000 tech and tech-enabled companies, TAG is a leader in the technology industry and fuels Georgia's economic development.

About Yalo
Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from film, art, music, and sports to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are.

Contact:
Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo  
ahuffman@digitalyalo.com | 216.533.5840

About TAG
It's a new world for tech, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has emerged as a world-class membership organization and an engine for economic development for the state of Georgia. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances Georgia's tech-based economy.

TAG Awards: Digital Marketing Agency of the Year
www.digitalyalo.com

TAG Awards: Best Integrated Marketing Campaign of the Year (Enterprise)
https://www.digitalyalo.com/work/credigy

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalo-wins-digital-marketing-agency-of-the-year-at-2019-tag-marketing-awards-300974702.html

SOURCE Yalo

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
11:30
DAX-Future: Jahresendrallye läuft
10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:09
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Barriere und 10% (10.25%) Coupon p.a. in CHF (EUR)
09:40
SMI kann gute Vorgaben nicht nutzen
07:31
Daily Markets: SMI – Bislang kein Durchkommen / Tesla – Einen Gang höher geschaltet
13.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
US-Wahlen 2020: Investoren treffen Vorbereitungen für "Apokalypse"
Swatch-Aktie: Weko verhängt wohl gegen Swatch-Tochter ETA Lieferverbot
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So dürfte sich laut Marktteilnehmern der S&P 500 in 2020 entwickeln
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum
SMI visiert Rekordmarke an -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Roche erhält grünes Licht aus Grossbritannien für Kauf von Spark - Roche-Aktie im Plus
Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI visiert Rekordmarke an -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit: Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel freundlich. Eine Kursrally in Asien bleibt derweil aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;