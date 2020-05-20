Yaana Launches Innovative Digital Contract Management Module to Simplify Mobile Roaming Deal Life Cycle Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaana, a leading provider of intelligent analytics solutions for mobile operators, today announced the release of a new contract management module for the NeuString Roaming Analytics Solution. With the launch of Contract Management, the mobile roaming deal life cycle management of the NeuString Roaming Analytics solution is extending its reach beyond financial analytics. Now the process from negotiation to contract can be swift and painless!

Contract Management module provides Yaana customers access to a full suite of contract management features within the NeuString Roaming Analytics, including:

Automation of Entering Contract Terms

Transfer deal conditions directly into contractual documents.



Ensure seamless accuracy for your wholesale roaming commercial agreements.

Centralized Contracts Repository

Provide Roaming Managers with quick and easy access to roaming contracts.



Store all contracts including drafts and in-process contracts in a secure manner.



Search and access contracts in an easy to use interface with proper access management control.

Contract Process Management

Manage the contract process with a simple to use workflow.



Define multiple steps based on agreed timelines and authorizations.



Assign definable tasks and track each contract through its various phases.



Send notifications & remainders at defined checkpoints.

Electronic Signature

Digital signing of agreements securely anywhere and anytime.



Speed up the turnaround time and shorten the time between decision and execution.



Lower transaction costs and mitigates risks.

Reporting and Dashboards

Visualize actionable insights into your contract processes.



Generate reports in no time, export the results, and run it whenever you want.



The dashboard provides valuable insight into which steps cause delays that can be addressed.

In today's process, contractual information received from roaming partners, such as bilateral contracts, swap deals, etc., involves complex wholesale discount terms and exceptions that can lead to many errors, mistakes, and miscommunications. Yaana's Digital Contract Management module consolidates information with all the essential contractual elements and obligations, ensures that customers can negotiate contracts efficiently, and helps to get the necessary information into the system in a very timely manner.

Having already implemented the roaming analytics solution at major groups of mobile operators, Digital Contract Management adds to the powerful Yaana NeuString Wholesale Roaming Analytics Solution portfolio. Customers are using the NeuString Wholesale Roaming Analytics solution either as a fully managed service or by implementing the solution in their data center; this new contract management module is available in both methods of deployment.

Within weeks of launch, a vast majority of Yaana customers have committed to adding Digital Contract Management module to their existing NeuString implementation. "Our customers are seeing tremendous value in the new Digital Contract Management functionality by automating their wholesale roaming contracting process. The biggest driver is to improve productivity in contract management while managing organizational risk and compliance.," said Bob Adamany, CEO at Yaana Solutions.

