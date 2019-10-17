|
17.10.2019 22:30:00
Xylem Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share
The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.24 per share payable on December 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2019. Xylem is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
