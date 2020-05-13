Xylem and UNICEF partner to provide COVID-19 relief and safe water for children, families in vulnerable communities around the world

Xylem Watermark, the corporate citizenship program of global water technology company Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), today announced support for UNICEF’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The partnership will provide access to safe water and sanitation for vulnerable children and families. Xylem’s COVID-19 contribution will be directed to the most at-risk communities, providing critical supplies and supporting UNICEF’s community health programs and youth engagement initiatives. UNICEF’s COVID-19 water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) response targets at-risk, low-capacity countries to secure WASH services and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in health facilities, schools, households and community settings.

"The role of water in family and community health is fundamental, and has only become more important during this pandemic,” said Patrick Decker, Xylem’s president and chief executive officer. "Communities with access to water, sanitation and hygiene have a strong first line of defense in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. And as communities come together to help each other, we feel privileged to work with partners like UNICEF to bring them some extra help – especially the most vulnerable children and families – so they can keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.”

"UNICEF is incredibly grateful for the commitment of partners like Xylem so we can continue providing lifesaving supplies and support for every child, such as access to safe water and sanitation facilities,” said Michael J. Nyenhuis, president & CEO, UNICEF USA. "Continuing to help the most vulnerable communities is vitally important during these unprecedented times.”

Xylem Watermark’s support for UNICEF’s COVID-19 response is part of a broader commitment that aims to improve the health of low-income families through water, sanitation and hygiene education and infrastructure, around the world. The partnership builds on a decade of WASH educational programming, and scales the reach of the impact around the world to youth and communities most in need – through in schools, healthcare facilities and early childhood centers.

With UNICEF’s work in 190 countries, the partnership will contribute to achieving Xylem’s 2025 sustainability goals, including commitments to education and disaster-response, and to progress toward United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

For more information about Xylem’s COVID-19 support efforts, visit here https://www.xylem.com/en-us/covid-19-response/global-coronavirus-actions/.

About XYLEM

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About XYLEM WATERMARK

Xylem Watermark, the Company’s corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable. Last year, the program exceeded its three-year goal to log 100,000 employee volunteer hours and engaged ~45 percent of the company’s global employee base.

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org

