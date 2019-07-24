Xvoucher Announces Hiring of Kevin Brice as New CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xvoucher, a division of Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC, announced today the hiring of Kevin Brice as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. Brice succeeds Rob Daniels, the company's founder, as CEO. Daniels will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Xvoucher has recently added two additional industry-leading certification programs to it's growing list of certification clients. Additionally, Xvoucher added multiple enterprise customers in the banking and healthcare industries.

"I am both proud of and grateful for the incredible expansion we have experienced in the past few years. With the addition of several new clients, it became increasingly clear that new leadership would only add to our success," said Daniels. "Kevin has a long track record of strong leadership in the learning technology space. This combined with his deep industry knowledge and ability to take companies to the next level makes Kevin uniquely qualified to lead Xvoucher successfully into the future."

"I am humbled and excited to join Xvoucher as we facilitate learning and credentialing via our world-class SaaS solution," said Brice. "This feels like a perfect fit, leveraging my experiences and having the opportunity to work closely with Rob and the team. It is rare to find such a strong combination of great technology and talent. I look forward to leading the company into this new stage of explosive growth."

A leader in the learning and technology industry for over 20 years, Brice is a technology visionary, author and entrepreneur. Founding his first company, MeasureUp, in 1997, he then launched SkillsAssess in 2001, which pioneered technology delivering "live-in-the-application" competency assessments for Microsoft's Office applications. His companies have delivered over 62 million assessments since inception. Brice holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and a certification in Customer Analytics from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to his founding and building five companies, Brice has served in executive capacities for ExecuTrain, Certiport, and Pearson VUE as well as capital firms in Venture and Private Equity markets. Additionally, he has worked in an advisory board capacity with companies such as Microsoft, Robert Half International, and CompTIA. Brice was an early member of both the Performance Testing Council and IT Certification Council. Driven to build world-class learning products and organizations, he established a reputation as a leader in the education industry for creating value for shareholders and the customers he serves.

For media inquiries, contact Jackie Berdy, VP of Channel Management at jberdy@xvoucher.com

Xvoucher is an unparalleled, robust learning exchange platform providing a secure, centralized hub for professional development and certification. Initially established as a consulting organization in 2003, our partners and customers include Microsoft, Facebook, HP, CompTIA, Pearson VUE, Global Knowledge and the Department of Defense. Over 1,000,000 candidates in 136 countries will use the Xvoucher platform in 2019.

