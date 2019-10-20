Xulon Press Author Releases New Book About Seeking God's Will

BELTON, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Larry R. Montgomery, D.C.'s book God's Will: It's Closer Than You Think ($15.49, paperback, 9781545642689; $7.99, e-book, 9781545642696), is available for purchase.

God's Will: It's Closer Than You Think uses the title "God's will" as an acronym for the steps one should take when seeking God's will. It contains many stories which articulate the principle described as well as action steps to implement these attributes into one's life.

Although spiritual symptoms are difficult to treat in the natural, God offers a powerful cure for restoring inner health: following His will. Larry R. Montgomery, D.C., explores the positive effects of pursuing God's Will that transform the body, mind, and spirit. Through scriptural support, Dr. Montgomery explains the basics of God's way to wellness through a step-by-step guide filled with comfort and encouragement. Reader will develop traits that reflect the nature of God such as obedience, generosity, and servanthood, and learn how submitting to God's instructions brings relief and healing to conditions such as stress, anxiety, fear, and heartbreak.

"With God's will, you'll find success in every aspect of a blessed life" said Montgomery.

Larry R. Montgomery has more than 35 years of active practice in his hometown of Belton, Texas. He has treated thousands of patients. The long experience has helped him identify those cases which will respond to chiropractic care, greatly increasing the rate of successful outcomes. He and his wife, Priscilla, have two grown sons.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. God's Will: It's Closer Than You Think is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

