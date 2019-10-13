13.10.2019 13:00:00

Xulon Press Author Releases Memoir on Living With Multiple Sclerosis

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within the pages of Loren Helwig's new book, Mist in the Wind ($15.49, paperback, 9781545667354; $9.99, ebook, 9781545667361), readers will find a memoir of one man's journey of overcoming Multiple Sclerosis while working to achieve his personal goals with the motivation to succeed in the face of challenge, insecurity, and the transiency of time.

This profound autobiography tells the story of one man's faith to conquer his physical trials and find strength to fulfill his God-given purpose. From his grandparents' immigration from Russia to his shocking diagnosis, Helwig's inspirational testimony will give readers courage to fight the battles of change, disappointment, and disease and fill you with gratitude for health, family, and friendship.

If you are struggling with MS or any other illness or disability, Mist in the Wind will bring you hope and encouragement as you continue to find victory over your circumstances and pursue your divine potential.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date, Mist in the Wind is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Salem Author Services

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
11.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
11.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Jim Cramer: Wir müssen Netflix "verdammt nochmal" aus FAANG streichen
Devisen: Eurokurs legt wieder zu - EUR/CHF bei 1,0929
"Hochsichere" Smartphones: Samsung arbeitet für die deutsche Bundeswehr
Deshalb ziehen der Euro und Franken zum Dollar weiter an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt trieb den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag an. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es bergauf. Die US-Aktienmärkten konnten zulegen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB