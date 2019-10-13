13.10.2019 08:00:00

Xulon Press Author Releases Book Based on Her Conversations with God

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Oct.13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within the pages of Gigi Scofield's new book, As I Look Out of My Kitchen Window ($14.49, paperback, 9781545616604; $6.99, ebook, 9781545619032), readers will find a book containing conversations between God and the author as she looked out of her kitchen window while enjoying the beauty of His creation, family, friends, and wildlife. Through each scene He reminded the author of scripture and she ends with a short prayer.

Scofield believes looking out of a kitchen window can open our eyes not only to the beauty of God's creation, the love of family and friends, but also the relevance of His Word through everyday life experiences.

"In today's non-stop society, is your common response, 'I'm so busy'?" says Scofield. "This book reminds us to slow down, see the beauty of God's creation, the love of family and friends, to take some quiet moments communicating with the Lord."

Gigi Scofield grew up in Tarpon Springs, FL and married her high school sweetheart. She is a loving mother to three grown sons and a grandmother of six. It has been her honor to be a pastor's wife, a Bible teacher of all ages for over thirty-five years (writing many of the lessons herself), a women's ministry leader, and working mom. Serving God has taken her from Florida to Alabama and, for the past twenty-five years, Montana. While on mission trips to Uganda and Ukraine, she had the pleasure of teaching and encouraging women.

No matter where she is, Gigi loves people and loves the Lord; serving Him is her privilege and joy.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date, As I Look Out of My Kitchen Window is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Salem Author Services

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
11.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
11.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Devisen: Eurokurs legt wieder zu - EUR/CHF bei 1,0929
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
"Hochsichere" Smartphones: Samsung arbeitet für die deutsche Bundeswehr
Deshalb ziehen der Euro und Franken zum Dollar weiter an
Meyer Burger: Sentis bekräftigt Forderung nach Sitz im Verwaltungsrat - Aktie klar im Plus
Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt trieb den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag an. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es bergauf. Die US-Aktienmärkten konnten zulegen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB