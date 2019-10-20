Xulon Press Author Offers a Challenge to Christians Who Are Still Holding Back

MADISON, Miss., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dennis J. Perkins encourages readers to commit to lives of integrity in Living to Give Your All ($12.49, paperback, 9781545678329; $5.99, e-book, 9781545678336). He believes that God wants His followers' full allegiance, not simply lip service.

Many who profess Christianity still follow a worldly lifestyle. Perkins points out that we need to re-align our priorities and give God our all.

"This book is one that is written with the heart of our Father in Heaven to challenge each believer in the Lord Jesus Christ to seek after Him with their whole heart, mind and strength," said Perkins.

Dennis J. Perkins grew up in Yazoo City, MS. He earned his Bachelor's in Business and Masters in Guidance and Counseling from Jackson State University. He is also the author of Everlasting Love and But the Greatest of These is Love.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Living to Give Your All is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

