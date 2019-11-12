XtremeLabs LLC Joins IMS Global Learning Consortium

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XtremeLabs LLC, a leading provider of hands-on labs for training, examinations and certifications is now a Contributing Member of IMS Global Learning Consortium (IMS Global/IMS), the world's leading education and learning technology standards consortium.

"The IMS Learning Tools Interoperability Standard® (LTI®) has been a key driver of growth for XtremeLabs by enabling easy access from virtual learning environments and learning management systems to our hands-on labs. We are already working on adopting other IMS standards and specifications such as Learning Resource Metadata and Open Badges. As Contributing Member we'll be able to accelerate our adoption and participate in the future of these standards," said John Fontaine, the Chief Technology Officer of XtremeLabs.

"IMS Global members are leaders in accelerating innovation in educational technology to transform the learning experience," said Dr. Rob Abel, chief executive officer, IMS Global Learning Consortium. "We are delighted that XtremeLabs will be joining IMS as a Contributing Member, demonstrating a commitment to the collaboration needed to grow a successful, interoperable standards-based ecosystem that supports better learning outcomes."

XtremeLabs was recently selected to join Training Industry 2019 Watch List of Training Delivery companies and received 4 IBA Stevie Awards in the Workforce Readiness and Computer Products category. These accolades coincide with XtremeLabs' thought leadership in defining the Hands-On Online Learning and Workforce readiness category; reimagining the customer experience and achieving industry leading Net Promotor Score® and continuous innovation in our product platform.

About XtremeLabs LLC

XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development and training. XtremeLabs provides hands-on labs for training, examinations and certifications. XtremeLabs has over 12000 hands-on labs that cover subjects such as coding, security, data science, machine learning, networking. and other technologies. Our labs are available in over 10 different languages including German, French, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Arabic. For more information visit https://www.xtremelabs.io.

