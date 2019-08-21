21.08.2019 04:00:00

XTAR releases new charger PB2S,Type-C Dual-role Fast Charger and Power Bank

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XTAR, a company in high and new technology industry, released today the XTAR battery charger - PB2S Type-C Dual-role Fast Charger and Power Bank 2 in 1 product. The PB2S is able to charge 20700/21700 batteries which means it could have a larger capacity as a power bank. Besides, PB2S has 4 optional colors like Black, Yellow, Red and Blue.

Portable Charger with Power Bank Function

XTAR PB2S is not only an intelligent Li-ion battery charger but also a portable power bank. That is to say, it can charge Li-ion battery and mobile phone at the same time. The XTAR PB2S supports 18650 to 21700 which is ahead of the other competitors.

QC3.0+PD3.0 Fast Charging

The XTAR PB2S supports the most popular QC3.0+PD3.0 dual-protocol fast charging, compatible with most fast-charging adapters of most phones on the market. No matter the cellphone is android based or IOS based system, it can get fully charged in short time.

Bigger Pole, Smaller Resistance

XTAR PB2S has a bigger pole contact surface that gives batteries a better-grasping force. Along with the renew high-quality metal materials that can be used more than 30000 times, the technology not only reduces the resistance of the negative contact but also prolongs the battery's lifespan.

Precise Numerical Tube Displays More All-round

The PB2S Shows real-time charging/discharging current and voltage, and battery capacity percentage, and supports a one-handed button to check each battery's charging voltage and current.

Patented Safe Technology

XTAR PB2S adopts the battery charging & discharging balancing technology, which balances the current flow in and flow out and mostly protects the battery life makes all of capacity available for use and increase each cell's longevity.

Fire Retardant Material, Durable and Safe

The XTAR adopts rubber-painted material, skin-friendly touch features, and they are constructed from flame retardant and fire resistant PC materials to extend the charger's lifespan and ensure safety.

This upgraded product PB2s will sure be a good help in life, even when one is in vaping life, outdoors, or in need of a cellphone charger.

About XTAR

Founded in 2006, XTAR is an electronic technology company that integrates R&D, production, sales and service in Shenzhen. XTAR has been specializing in the development and manufacture of high quality Li-ion batteries, smart chargers, and LED flashlights for over 13 years

Contact:

Phone: (+86) 755 25507076
Email: info@xtar.cc  
Web: www.xtar.cc 
Facebook@ShenzhenXTAR
Instagram@xtar_official

