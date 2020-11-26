Xplore Resources Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Wes Hanson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Capital Formation, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Xplore Resources is a Toronto based mining exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of copper and gold projects in the Americas. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law. For more information visit: https://www.xploreresources.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE TMX Group Limited