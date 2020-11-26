SMI 10’520 0.3%  SPI 13’049 0.5%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’312 0.2%  Euro 1.0799 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’519 0.2%  Gold 1’810 0.1%  Bitcoin 15’370 -9.7%  Dollar 0.9070 -0.2%  Öl 48.0 -1.9% 

Xplore Resources Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Wes Hanson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Capital Formation, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Xplore Resources is a Toronto based mining exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of copper and gold projects in the Americas. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law. For more information visit: https://www.xploreresources.com/ 

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI fester -- DAX legt etwas zu -- Asiens Börsen legen letztendlich zu
An der Wall Street wird heute feiertagesbedingt nicht gehandelt. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hält sich eine grundsätzlich positive Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich leicht aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

