Xpeng Motors kicks off G3 2020 Edition EV delivery at Chengdu Motor Show

G3 Smart SUV sold to over 200 cities

P7 coupe also on show with delivery planned in spring 2020

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpeng Motors kicked off the delivery of its Xpeng G3 2020 Edition EV at the Chengdu Motor Show today, less than two months after the launch of this new enhanced high-performance version of its G3 SUV series.

"The delivery of the G3 2020 marks another milestone for the best-selling G3 series. We are very glad to showcase the latest model in the series at the Chengdu Motor Show," said Henry Xia, Co-founder and Vice President of Xpeng Motors, hosting the delivery ceremony.

"Building on the success of the G3 2019 – already welcomed for its smart features tailored for China's road conditions and driving habits – the new G3 2020 Edition addresses customer demand for longer driving range and other enhancements. We are excited to start delivery of the G3 2020 in Chengdu, the gateway to Southwest China, where we recently opened five experience and service centers. We are confident it will set new benchmarks for customer satisfaction," he added.

The G3 2019 model is already China's most popular EV by the number of sales as well as vehicles insured for an individual model from a new carmaker for January-July 2019, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The G3 2020 model has an extended 520 km NEDC range, giving it the longest range of any compact EV SUV in its class. The premium version (G3 520) is powered by a new-generation lithium-ion CATL battery and has an energy density of 180 Wh/kg, a breakthrough for China's new EV brands. The battery pack achieves IP68 waterproof & dustproof rating, the highest by global industry standards.

The Xpeng G3 2020 Edition carries a newly upgraded version of XPILOT 2.5, Xpeng's in-house auto OS specially developed for Chinese road conditions, with new features including TJA (Traffic Congestion Assist) and ICA (Intelligent Cruise Assist), enabling it to perform LCC (Lane Centering Control) functions under both urban driving and highway conditions.

The G3's performance is continuously improved through over-the-air (OTA) upgrades. Its ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) function has accumulated 2,627,589 km of independent driving, AI voice assistant accessed by an average of 14,666 per day, while 40 new features have been added and over 200 functions optimized since its launch.

Also on show at the Chengdu Motor Show is the Xpeng P7, the advanced four-door coupe model. This design brings premium styling, superior driver-vehicle interaction and advanced L3 autonomous driving features to complement its performance, with 600+ km NEDC range.

The G3 SUV has been sold to over 200 Chinese cities and the company plans to open over 120 Xpeng retail stores by end 2019. The P7 coupe is scheduled for delivery through this network from spring 2020.

About Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Xpeng was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group and IDG Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018. Xpeng's 2nd production model, the P7 four-door electric coupe, premiered at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2019, and will be delivered to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. The company is building its fully-owned intelligent factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province, targeting completion in Q3 2019.

Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the official website at: https://en.xiaopeng.com/

