11.12.2019 06:28:00

Xpeng Motors announces battery charging service cooperation with NIO Power

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpeng Motors today announced that it had signed an agreement with NIO Power to collaborate on battery charging services, optimizing the charging experience for customers. According to the agreement, Xpeng Motors will gradually connect its charging network and payment processing system with NIO Power's across the country.

Xpeng car owners will be able to use NIO Power's supercharging piles through the Xpeng app. NIO car owners can also use the Xpeng supercharging piles across many 1st and 2nd-tier cities in China.

As a service supplier, NIO Power will also join the Xpeng home charging service system, providing Xpeng customers with charging pile home installation services.

"Xpeng Motors is very pleased to work with NIO Power to expand charging facilities for our customers. As frontrunners in the smart electric vehicle manufacturing and services, Xpeng and NIO will continue to explore more efficient ways to optimize our customer experience," said Mr. XIAO Bin, Senior Vice President of Xpeng Motors. 

Earlier this year, Xpeng Motors announced its strategic partnership with TELD, the operator of China's largest charging network and ecosystem (https://www.teld.cn/HomePage/Index), allowing Xpeng users the access to TELD's 50,000 charging piles in 183 cities in China. The partnership with TELD forms part of Xpeng's plan to build 200 supercharging stations across 30 cities in China. Xpeng customers also have access to over 100,000 third-party charging piles across the country.

"We are committed to providing the best customer experience and will continue to explore collaboration opportunities with other charging service providers," said Mr. Xiao.

For more information, please visit Xpeng's official website: https://en.xiaopeng.com/

