19.10.2020 03:00:00

XP-PEN Partners with LINE FRIENDS to Present the Most Cheerful Pen Tablet

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XP-PEN, one of the world's leading brand of digital painting products, recently announced a brand partnership with LINE FRIENDS, one of the fastest growing global character brand, on its first co-branded pen tablet, aiming to bring digital painting technique more fun and accessible to a wider audience. The LINE FRIENDS Edition series are available for markets in United States, Europe, China, Korea, and SEA from September 18th.

"In this new digital era, young consumers continue to focus more on their emotional attachment to the brand and how it works in the new styles of communication and social interaction. This fact requires brands to be more open-minded and creative in its product marketing," said Li Yuanzhi, CEO of XP-PEN. "So, we join hands with LINE FRIENDS, to launch a series of limited-edition products, hoping to make more fun in the digital painting."

The new series of products include Artist12Pro, Deco 01V2 and Star G640, which dexterously integrated their unique design with the lovely characters of LINE FRIENDS BROWN, CONY, and SALLY. The LINE FRIENDS Edition series also provides a cheerful image, allowing users to unleash their creativity in a state of positivity.

With the 15 years of history in the international brands, XP-PEN will continue to design high-technology and high-quality products that are appealing to young people, with the inheritance and new upgrades of XP-PEN brand. Please visit: www.xp-pen.com

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from BROWN & FRIENDS, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS is also expanding its IP based business by partnering with various media and game companies including Netflix(original animated series), SUPERCELL(Brawl Stars) and NEXON(KartRider). Please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com

About XP-PEN

XP-PEN is a professional and reliable brand of graphics tablets, pen display monitors, stylus pens, and more. Our team is committed to endless innovation with the goal of bringing every artist into the digital age with tools and technology to suit their individual needs. XP-PEN has become a well-known brand of digital graphics tablets, and users all over the world appreciate the tools, technology, and value that XP-PEN brings to the market. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xppen/, or contact us at co-marketing@xp-pen.com for cooperation.

Video - https://cdn5.prnasia.com/202010/XP-PEN/video.mp4

SOURCE XP-PEN

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 598.00
5.10 %
LafargeHolcim 43.37
2.51 %
CieFinRichemont 62.52
1.99 %
UBS Group 10.61
1.97 %
Part Grp Hldg 860.00
1.80 %
Nestle 107.86
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 210.50
0.72 %
Swiss Life Hldg 340.60
0.53 %
Givaudan 3’968.00
0.43 %
Swisscom 486.30
-0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
16.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.44% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Merck & Co Inc, Chevron Corp, Pfizer Inc
16.10.20
SMI mit grösstem Rückgang seit Juni
16.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält der Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – EUR/USD vor neuem Hochlauf?
15.10.20
Können hohe Staatsverschuldungen tatsächlich auch Vorteile haben? | BX Swiss TV
13.10.20
Dividends Stagnate Even as Equities Shine
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
mehr
Können hohe Staatsverschuldungen tatsächlich auch Vorteile haben? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio: Bargeld ist keine sichere Anlage
So kann man Warren Buffetts Finanztipps während der Corona-Krise auch abseits der Aktienbörsen anwenden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 42: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Kurssprung der Tesla-Aktie? - Analyst hält Verdreifachung für möglich
Pfizer und BioNTech kündigen Antrag auf US-Notfallgenehmigung für Corona-Impfung an - Aktien im Plus
Apple-Experte sieht Verbindung zwischen Apple-Aktie, Donald Trump und COVID-19
KW 42: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Jim Cramer: Google ist ein "seltsames Tier"
Experten erwarten bald 10.000 Corona-Neuinfektionen täglich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Anleger im Wall Street-Handel zeigten sich unentschlossen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB