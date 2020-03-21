XOP Networks Offers Conference System Lease Program to Assist Companies Coping with Employees Working from Home Challenge

DALLAS, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to unprecedented need for employees to work from home, XOP Networks, a developer of Audio Conference and Web Collaboration bridges announces a conference bridge lease program.

As part of this program, XOP Networks will:



Will load latest conferencing software on a customer owned physical or virtual server.

Enable conference bridges that scale from 24 ports to 1000 ports

Lease software in 3-month increments

Allow 90% of the amount spent on lease towards an equipment purchase if the customer desires to do so at a later date

Our latest software release offers following advanced features for further facilitating work from home:

Join the Audio Conference using computer audio or dial in via PSTN

Share webcams for Video Conferencing

Share desktop or specific application (Word, Excel etc.)

Share a whiteboard for brain-storming etc.

Use webinar for training, product demonstrations

Optimize bandwidth utilization

Bulk provision Moderator accounts and conferences quickly using our REST API

"We are pleased that we are able to help companies meet their employees' needs for being able to work from home. We can have our conference bridge installed and working on a customer's server in an hour or less", said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks.

To take advantage of this offer call us at 972-590-0201 or email us at sales@xopnetworks.com.

About XOP Networks

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XOP Networks was founded in January 2003 and is backed by a seasoned management team. Deployed at multiple Cellular Operators, Fortune 100 companies, CLEC/IOC customers, Government organizations, DOD networks (Air Force, Army and Navy) XOP Networks' products allow customers to boost employee productivity, increase business efficiency and enhance emergency communications. Having both TDM and VoIP interfaces, XOP products allow customers to seamlessly transition their Value-Added Services from legacy circuit switched networks to VoIP based packet switched networks.

For more information about XOP Networks, visit its website at http://www.xopnetworks.com.

SOURCE XOP Networks, Inc