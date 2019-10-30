XLMedia PLC Wins Best Bingo Affiliate With WhichBingo.co.uk

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XLMedia PLC, a leading global digital publishing group and owners of the UK's largest online bingo review site and community, WhichBingo.co.uk, is delighted to have been awarded Best Bingo Affiliate at the 2019 EGR Operator Awards.

"We're especially proud to have won this award, considering the level of competition we were up against," said Stuart Simms, Group CEO. "I really appreciate the hard work our team has demonstrated over the past year in making sure we always meet our partners' acquisition needs. XLMedia will continue to innovate and evolve our technology to ensure we provide the best products for gaming operators, and players, worldwide."

"Under XLMedia PLC ownership, extensive technological efforts have been made over the past year to improve visitors' experiences with WhichBingo.co.uk," said Simms. "Specific emphasis was placed on making sure our visitors can find the latest user reviews, share their personal stories and help our bingo community find new places to play. Through proprietary audience segmentation tools and bespoke marketing solutions, we are able to provide content that matches user intent, while improving both acquisition and retention for operators."

The prestigious EGR Operator Awards, which were held on Thursday, 24 October, at Grosvenor House, London, is one of the most important casino and sports betting events of the year, and is known for recognizing outstanding innovation, growth and technology in the industry.

About XLMedia PLC:

XLMedia PLC is a leading global digital publishing group that operates significant publishing assets across a wide variety of industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting and personal finance. The group has over 2,000 owned and operated digital assets.

XLMedia PLC leverages its proprietary technology systems, investment in data and machine learning and marketing capabilities to deliver highly valuable, engaging, timely and relevant content to millions of consumers worldwide, who are looking to make informed decisions when searching for services or products to purchase.

The company adopts a performance marketing model, seeking to capitalise on its industry know-how and advanced capabilities to drive high-value customers to global businesses and maximize return on its assets.

XLMedia PLC is listed on London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker XLM. For more information, please visit www.xlmedia.com.

About WhichBingo:

Launched in 2000, WhichBingo.co.uk is the largest independent online bingo review site in the UK. Well-known for being the first for new online bingo site reviews, WhichBingo publishes thousands of player reviews, the WhichBingo Annual Report, as well as hosting the yearly WhichBingo Awards which recognizes excellence among the bingo industry.

WhichBingo has won numerous industry awards including, iGB 'Best Bingo Website and Best Bingo Affiliate', EGR 'Best Gaming Community', EGR 'Best Gaming Review Site', Online Bingo Summit 'Best Bingo Portal' (2008 & 2009) and now again, EGRs 'Best Bingo Affiliate' (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020019/XLMedia_PLC_2019_EGR_Operator_Awards.jpg