Xlife Sciences publishes annual results 2021 and outlook 2022

Highlights 2021: Successful exit of a project company through the initial public offering of Vitruvia Medical on the Stock Exchange in Munich (unregulated market ['Freiverkehr']. Vitruvia Medical develops innovative circulatory systems for very complex medical devices, in particular robot-assisted surgery. Around 60 percent of the ongoing projects in Xlife Sciences' in more than 20 companies have already passed the 'proof of concept' phase and thus qualify for further exit talks.

Commitments of government funding and conclusion of licensing agreements with business partners - A good example is our project company inflamed pharma, which, in addition to the pain-associated lead indications, was able to demonstrate an antiviral effect of ProcCluster(R) in virus-infected lung cell cultures and positive results in observational studies in long-covid and post-covid patients. The positive test results open up new treatment options for RNA-induced respiratory virus infections such as COVID-19. The effect of ProcCluster(R) on COVID-19 will be further analyzed in a project funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Strengthening and expanding the network with research institutions, including the Philipps University of Marburg (Germany). The exclusive cooperation with this renowned university enables the project company Inventum Genetics to research cellular disease mechanisms of multifactorial diseases such as cancer using modern genetic and molecular biological methods. In case of partnering with third parties, Xlife Sciences AG would receive corresponding royalties.

Further strengthening of Xlife Sciences' Management Team through the appointment of Dr. Frank Ploger as Chief Scientific Officer and Carl von Halem as Chief Financial Officer as well as the expansion of the scientific Advisory Board with additional members. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, comments: 'We look back on a successful 2021, in which we have made progress in every area. Moreover, we reached an important milestone shortly after the balance sheet date, namely the change from the Munich Stock Exchange to the new SME trading segment 'Sparks' of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Thanks to the great commitment of all employees and the trust of the shareholders, we were able to successfully implement this strategically important project for Xlife Sciences on February 11, 2022, when the first trading day on the SIX took place. We are convinced that this move to a regulated equity trading market, with correspondingly high transparency and communication requirements, is in the interest of existing and new investors.' Financial Key Figures 2022:

Xlife Sciences more than doubled its sales to a total of CHF 0.8 million.

The consolidated financial statements according to IFRS (true & fair view) closed with CHF 53.2 million, the individual financial statements according to commercial law with CHF -4.3 million.

Earnings per share (basic) amounted to CHF 11.30 (2020: CHF 5.53 per share).

Xlife Sciences was able to increase its consolidated equity attributable to the shareholders of the company to CHF 210.8 million.

Xlife Sciences has total assets of CHF 480 million at the end of 2021 (2020: CHF 185 million).

The complete Annual Report 2021 including the annual financial statements is available for download in German at www.xlifesciences.ch/news-kennzahlen (a full English translation will be available in a few days via www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures). Outlook 2022: For the 2022 financial year, Xlife Sciences has set itself the following goals, among others: Focus on partnering and cash-generating events such as project exits through licensing agreements, IPOs or trade sales.

Recruitment of additional key employees - primarily in the commercial area - and further strengthening of the scientific advisory board with additional experts from research and industry.

Develop an ESG strategy based on the key topics for the company and corresponding KPIs for annual reporting (starting with the Annual Report 2022). 'To promote the dialogue with the shareholders, we are planning information events with the scientists of our project companies in the course of 2022 again. Furthermore, the liquidity of the Xlife Sciences AG share should be increased,' adds Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences. Expansion of corporate governance In the course of its listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Xlife Sciences has strengthened its corporate governance. Thus, the annual report published today contains detailed information on the company's corporate governance and also on its remuneration policy. Furthermore, in addition to the existing Compensation Committee, the company has formed an Audit and Risk Management Committee, which was elected on 28 April 2022. The Remuneration Committee consists of the members Mark S. Muller (Chair), Simon Schoni, and Prof. Dr. Michael B. Klein, while the Risk Management Committee comprises Prof. Dr. Michael B. Klein (Chair), Christian Faber and Dr. Bernhard Scholz. Strengthening of Board of Directors and Management Team This year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Xlife Sciences AG will take place on June 20, 2022 in Mellingen. In accordance with Art. 27 of the Covid 19 Regulation 3, this AGM will take place without the physical presence of investors; shareholders may exercise their shareholder rights exclusively through the independent proxy only. The relevant instructions and the complete agenda will be published in due time. Subject to shareholder approval, among others the following personnel enhancements to the Board of Directors and Management Team are foreseen: Ms. Desiree Dosch is proposed for election as an independent and non-executive member of the Board of Directors. Desiree Dosch is Managing Partner of the Swiss consulting firm Alvicus and an expert in growth strategies with a focus on women, next generation and tomorrow's leaders.

Dr. Norbert Windhab is proposed for election as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors and as the new Chairman of the Advisory Board. Norbert Windhab is Head of Strategic Projects Health Care at Evonik Industries.

Mr. David L. Deck is proposed for election as an executive member of the Board of Directors. David L. Deck is co-founder of Xlife Sciences and one of the two main shareholders of the company.

Prof. Dr. Michael Klein will leave the Board of Directors on June 20, 2022 but will remain with the company as a member of the Advisory Board. He will hand over the chairmanship of the Advisory Board to Dr Norbert Windhab.

Christian Faber will leave the Board of Directors on June 20, 2022, and instead join the management team of Xlife Sciences, where he will take on additional management responsibilities in addition to his current role as the company's Legal and Compliance Officer.

Financial calendar Publication Valuation Report May 9, 2022 Ordinary General Assembly 2022 June 20, 2022 2022 Half-Year Results September 28, 2022

