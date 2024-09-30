Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’171 -0.5%  SPI 16’242 -0.5%  Dow 42’110 -0.5%  DAX 19’325 -0.8%  Euro 0.9423 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’000 -1.3%  Gold 2’629 -1.0%  Bitcoin 53’515 -3.1%  Dollar 0.8471 0.7%  Öl 71.7 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204ams24924656Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 leichter
Handel in New York: S&P 500 fällt nachmittags
NASDAQ-Handel: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Xlife Sciences Aktie [Valor: 46192960 / ISIN: CH0461929603]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.09.2024 20:00:22

Xlife Sciences AG enables international co-investors to enter the stock and is planning a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Xlife Sciences
33.10 CHF 3.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision
Xlife Sciences AG enables international co-investors to enter the stock and is planning a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

30-Sep-2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 30th of September 2024: The management of Xlife Sciences AG (SIX:XLS) was commissioned on September 3, 2024, after an intensive review of all available options and offers from the Board of Directors, to implement a strategy to increase market capitalization and, consequently, the stock price, as well as the liquidity and tradability of the stock.

In close coordination with new international co-investors, a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is being developed as the first step towards implementing the value enhancement and growth strategy, and it will be executed promptly in cooperation with investment banks, funds, and market makers.

Xlife Sciences AG is confident that this will provide our valued shareholders with the greatest added value in the short term. Additionally, the company is tapping into an important, international, and continuously growing investor base, which not only enables the ambitious growth targets to be achieved but also helps align the discrepancy between market capitalization and valuation.

The Swiss Exchange (SIX Group) has already established the necessary foundation for this with the introduction of stock equivalence with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

Xlife Sciences AG would like to sincerely thank its investors for their trust and patience.

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2024 25 April 2025
Annual Shareholders Meeting 2025 24 June 2025
Half-Year Report 2025 23 September 2025

Contact 
Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG, 
Talacker 35, 
8001 Zurich, 
Switzerland,
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Valor: A2PK6Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1998973

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1998973  30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998973&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Xlife Sciences AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten