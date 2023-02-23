SMI 11'248 -0.5%  SPI 14'463 -0.4%  Dow 33'154 0.3%  DAX 15'476 0.5%  Euro 0.9895 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.4%  Gold 1'824 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'296 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9336 0.3%  Öl 82.4 2.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Aus diesen Gründen erwirbt Warren Buffett mit Berkshire Hathaway keine Immobilien
Ratgeber: Cat Token kaufen - mit CAT-Trading in Kryptowährungen und in den Tierschutz investieren
Vermögensverwalter sieht Aufholpotenzial bei Schweizer Aktien
Blick ins Depot: Diese US-Werte hatte die Credit Suisse im vierten Quartal im Portfolio
Ausblick: BASF präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
24.02.2023 00:53:00

XLCS Partners advises MBC Aerosol in sale to R-V Industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to MBC Aerosol (MBC) in its sale to R-V Industries (R-V), a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation.

XLCS Partners advises MBC Aerosol in sale to R-V Industries – March 4, 2022

Established in 1982, MBC has been providing high-quality aerosol products to a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, and marine. The company's innovative product portfolio includes lubricants, cleaners, and degreasers that are recognized for their exceptional performance and environmental sustainability. MBC founders James McBride and Peter Burt will remain with the company and continue to operate out of the Elgin, Illinois facility.

Founded in 1974, R-V is a trusted engineering and metal fabrication company of industrial process equipment for Fortune 500 customers. It was recognized by The Fabricator, the leading magazine and reporting authority on metal fabricating technology in North America, as one of its FAB 40 (the 40 most successful metal fabricators based on reported revenue). The company serves a diverse set of customers across biotechnology, chemical, food and beverage, life sciences, nuclear waste, oil and gas, paper and pulp, pharmaceutical, and power generation industries.

R-V's acquisition of MBC continues its history of strategic growth through acquisition and follows the recent additions of Genesis Packaging Technologies, AccuDraft, and Beta Star Life Science Equipment.

"Over the past 14 years, we developed a complete line of high-quality aerosol and bag-on-valve machinery based on our customers' needs and input," said McBride. "We are grateful our sales expanded beyond our dreams and look forward to utilizing R-V's resources to take MBC and our employees to the next level, both domestically and internationally. We are excited for our future as part of the R-V family."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to MBC and the transaction was led by Bob Contaldo, Managing Partner and Jay Cremer, Vice President. The transaction was completed on March 4, 2022.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. www.xlcspartners.com

Media Contact: 
Kendra Span 
kspan@xlcspartners.com
615-379-7783

XLCS Partners, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/XLCS Partners, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xlcs-partners-advises-mbc-aerosol-in-sale-to-r-v-industries-301755053.html

SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Luxus: Begehrt bei Konsumenten und Investoren
23.02.23 Vontobel: BRCs auf Konsumgüteraktien im Fokus
23.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Zinsangst hält sich in Grenzen
23.02.23 SMI hält Abwärtsdruck stand
23.02.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care-Aktie gesucht
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'719.88 19.79 DYSSMU
Short 11'978.92 13.51 H0SSMU
Short 12'403.37 8.95 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'247.75 23.02.2023 17:31:24
Long 10'836.99 19.79 MVSSMU
Long 10'548.47 13.27 A5SSMU
Long 10'134.40 8.78 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schlussendlich tiefer
Kryptowährungen im Fokus: Analyst befürchtet Einbruch beim Bitcoinkurs
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag im Aufwind
NASDAQ-Wert Moderna-Aktie in Rot: Moderna verdient wegen Corona-Rückgang weniger
AXA-Aktie höher: AXA wird optimistischer und will Aktien zurückkaufen - AXA Schweiz steigert Gewinn
Munich Re-Aktie dennoch kräftig unter Druck: Munich Re nach starkem Schlussquartal in der Gewinnzone
Lucid-Aktie abgestraft: Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid grenzte Verluste ein - Reservierungen im Rückwärtsgang
Rolls-Royce-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Nach jahrelanger Krise blickt Rolls-Royce wieder optimistisch nach vorne

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.