SMI 10’915 -0.3%  SPI 13’742 -0.2%  Dow 33’015 0.6%  DAX 14’597 0.3%  Euro 1.1054 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’850 0.0%  Gold 1’748 0.9%  Bitcoin 53’854 2.6%  Dollar 0.9227 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 -1.1% 

18.03.2021 02:00:00

XL INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - XL

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantMay 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased XL Fleet securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the XL Fleet class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2055.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL Fleet featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL Fleet's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL Fleet lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timeline; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about XL Fleet's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the XL Fleet class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2055.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xl-investor-notice-rosen-a-highly-recognized-law-firm-encourages-xl-fleet-corp-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--xl-301249746.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

17.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
17.03.21 Vontobel: Cannabis: Das «Grüne Gold» erobert Nordamerika
17.03.21 Anleger agieren zurückhaltend vor Fed-Sitzung
16.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, UBS Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie etwas leichter: Swatch-Chef Hayek wirft Bundesrat Missmanagement vor
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Credit Suisse mit bestem Start seit zehn Jahren
KPMG entdeckt Fehler in der Bilanz von Plug Power - Plug Power-Aktie bricht ein
Bitcoin-Gutscheine gibt's jetzt in der Schweiz zum Verschenken
Einstieg in Kryptoversum: BlackRock wendet sich wohl Bitcoin & Co. zu
Varta-Aktie hebt ab: Varta setzt auf Batterien für Elektroautos
US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich kaum bewegt
Thrombose-Fälle nach AstraZeneca-Impfung bisher kaum einzuschätzen - EMA hält vorerst an Impfstoff fest
Moderna testet Corona-Impfstoff an Babys und Kindern - Moderna-Aktie schiesst hoch
Chancen durch Nichtverkauf: Sollten Investoren Gewinne nicht frühzeitig mitnehmen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit