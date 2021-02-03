SMI 10’843 0.4%  SPI 13’531 0.4%  Dow 30’687 1.6%  DAX 13’919 0.6%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’616 0.7%  Gold 1’838 0.0%  Bitcoin 32’561 2.0%  Dollar 0.8993 0.2%  Öl 58.0 0.3% 
03.02.2021 13:30:00

XL Fleet Corp. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) ("XL Fleet” or the "Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market open on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the XL Fleet management team at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 877-407-3982, or for international callers, 201-493-6780 and referencing XL Fleet. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of The Company’s website at www.xlfleet.com. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13716139. The replay will be available until April 13, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of The Company’s website at www.xlfleet.com.

About XL Fleet Corp.

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 145 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.

Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

