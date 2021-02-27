SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

27.02.2021 12:33:00

XJTLU Expert: Lessons learned from China's war on poverty

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, China officially pledged that by the end of 2020, it would raise its remaining 832 counties out of extreme poverty – a target reached last November. Last Thursday, China's President Xi Jinping hailed the achievement as a "complete victory" at a ceremony in Beijing to honour key project participants.

Dr Alessandra Cappelletti, Associate Professor at the Department of International Studies at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, says there are a few reasons why this project was so successful, and believes there are a number of lessons other countries can learn.

Lesson 1: Make it a priority

One of the keys to success for China's plan was the strong political will, says Dr Cappelletti. "The government mobilised the whole machine, from the bureaucratic point of view," she says.

Things were on track to reach the deadline, but early this year, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a worldwide economic slowdown.

Rather than putting the programme on hold, says Dr Cappelletti, the central government quickly issued directives for local officials to stay on target. "When the central government conveys a defined goal, it really becomes a must."

Lesson 2: Think ahead

Once a county was lifted out of poverty, it would have been easy for officials to sit back and congratulate themselves for a job well done. However, says Dr Cappelletti: "Chinese policymakers think every solution generates 10 more problems. This is from the 'relational' worldview, which sees complexity in everything."

One of these new problems is maintaining wealth.

"One strategy is to help farmers develop their own businesses. In a village in Sichuan, China Agricultural University in Beijing aided farmers to restore their houses and rent out rooms to tourists," she says.

Lesson 3: Look inside

Over the years, Cappelletti explains, China has shifted its economic focus: "There was a push to upgrade the Chinese economic system from one based on cheap labour and dependent on coal, to an innovative technology-led model." The country also prioritised boosting the domestic market and reducing reliance on exporting.

An indirect way to stimulate the local economy is to increase investment into education and healthcare, she explains, because when these services are more affordable to ordinary citizens, there's more disposable income.

"There are, of course, still some challenges. But it's difficult not to be optimistic," she says.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445959/Alessandra_Poverty_Alleviation.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
26.02.21 SMI droht Ungemach
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?
US Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
LafargeHolcim mit höherer Dynamik im Schlussquartal - Aktie fällt
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
UBS-Ökonomen korrigieren Wachstumsprognose 2021 wieder nach unten
DOTTIKON-Aktie verliert: DOTTIKON nennt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung
Roche-Aktie im Plus, Regeneron-Aktie leichter: Roche und Regeneron erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-Cocktail
Beyond Meat mit roten Zahlen - Deal mit McDonald's tröstet Anleger: Aktie schliesst im Plus

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit