SMI 11’145 0.9%  SPI 14’363 1.0%  Dow 34’084 0.6%  DAX 15’370 1.7%  Euro 1.0972 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’000 1.6%  Gold 1’877 0.4%  Bitcoin 36’546 8.4%  Dollar 0.8971 -0.7%  Öl 65.0 -2.6% 

21.05.2021 03:41:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Zoomlion's smart tower crane plant in Central China put into operation

BEIJING, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., also the biggest tower crane producer around the world, put the second phase of its central China-located smart tower crane plant into operation on May 17.

Hence, its smart factory, which covers a total area of 49.33 hectares, is producing the largest wind tower cranes in the world. With fixed-asset investment of 1.8 billion yuan, it is expected to generate output value of 20 billion yuan annually.

Alongside the factory's operation, Zoomlion formed a production pattern characterized by one smart plant, two "lighthouse" workshops or the world's most advanced workshops in other words, three smart stereoscopic warehouses and four unmanned production lines, marking a step further on its road to comprehensively intelligent manufacturing.

Currently, the company is capable of producing tower cranes of full series with their sizes ranging from 63 ton·meter to 20,000 ton·meter. For every 18 minutes, a tower crane comes off its assemble line, marking a speed that ranks high among those of its domestic and global peers.

Year to date, Zoomlion has manufactured over 150,000 tower cranes to enable construction projects worldwide and boasts for a long time the highest market share in the world.

Tang Shaofang, vice president of Zoomlion said the Changde City-situated smart factory completed comprehensive, digital and green upgrading and realized production of tower cranes with world class sizes and quality.

On Monday, the company held a delivery ceremony for the world's largest luffing jib tower cranes used for wind turbine hoisting labeled LW2340-180, a product with a maximum rated lifting load of 180 tonnes, fixed maximum lifting height of 180 meters and max operating range of 68 meters and capable of hoisting onshore wind power generating sets with six megawatts of installed capacity.

By building smart manufacturing bases elsewhere in east China, Zoomlion is accelerating its smart, digital and green transformation to become one of the world's strongest tower crane producers.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/321623.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514927/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514929/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514928/image_3.jpg

 

 

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

20.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV
20.05.21 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
20.05.21 Elektrofahrzeuge: Unaufhaltsame Entwicklung?
20.05.21 Weekly-Hits: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Frucht / Cleveland-Cliffs – Heisses Eisen
19.05.21 Marktüberblick: Euro-Hausse belastet den DAX
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach herbem Kurseinbruch: Starke Erholung beim Bitcoin - Kursturbulenzen bleiben
Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX baut seine Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Nestlé investiert hunderte Millionen in neues Getränke-Werk in Indonesien - Aktie in Grün
EU verhängt Strafen gegen Nomura, UBS und UniCredit für Anleihekartell - Aktien unbeeindruckt
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erhält Schweizer Zulassung für Evrysdi - neue Daten zu Tecentriq auf der Asco
ABB-Aktie gefragt: ABB setzt auf Roboter-Boom in der Baubranche
BioNTech-Aktie steigt: EU-Vertrag über Riesenmenge Pfizer/BioNTech-Impfstoff unterzeichnet
ObsEva-Aktie hebt ab: ObsEva gibt Resultate aus Phase-3 von Yeslty (Linzagolix) bekannt
Dufry-Aktie schwächer: Dufry auch im ersten Quartal 2021 stark von der Pandemie betroffen
Tesla-Aktie vor Crash? "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry mit Millionen-Wette gegen E-Auto-Pionier

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit