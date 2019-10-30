+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 03:55:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone aims to build China's Aerotropolis

ZHENGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone established an international experts committee during a talent recruitment event held in Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China'sHenan Province, aiming at building an Aerotropolis with multiple high-tech projects.

Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone is among the first aviation economic pilot zones approved by China's State Council in March 2013, with a planned area of 415 square kilometers.

After several years of development, it has formed a three-dimensional transportation hub that connects China and the world and radiates the east, west and east part of China, featuring modern service industries.

Led by John D. Kasarda, chief adviser of the airport zone, a professor at University of North Carolina and the founder of the Aerotropolis theory, the newly established international experts committee is an international think-tank team gathering experts in airport economy from international organizations, enterprises, research institutions and industry elites.

At a special session, Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone announced the plan to build an Aerotropolis as a brand project and make it as a model of building Aerotropolis in the country and even in the world, in a bid to improve its overall appeal to technology, industries, capital and other resources.

It's learned that ten high-end industrial projects are expected to be carried out after the event, covering high-end manufacturing, biomedicine and other fields.

Ma Jian, secretary of Party Working Committee of Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, said that it will stick to the goal of "building a new city in a decade" and take on the responsibility of leading Henan's opening-up to the outside world.

The Second Talent Recruitment & Project Matching Event for Innovation and Development was held in Zhengzhou on Saturday, with a total of 157,432 positions offered by 11,553 employers in 65 industries to attract talents to work or start a business in Henan Province.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309063.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

