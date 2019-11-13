+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2019 04:33:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Yili launches "Yili Future Intelligence and Health Valley" to promote health industry

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China's dairy giant Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group on Sunday launched the project of "Yili Future Intelligence and Health Valley" in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, striving for boosting the health industry in the region.

The newly launched intelligent valley is a large-scale complex project integrating industry, city, and tourism, aiming to build a livable region where the environment is well protected.

Meanwhile, the core start-up area of the valley covers an area of 15,000 mu (15 mu equals one hectare), based on the dairy industry, and it will keep in synergy with the overall planning of regional development, to establish a comprehensive industry system integrating production, college, research, culture, tourism, business, and residence.

According to a development plan, the investment in the core start-up area of the project is expected to drive at least 240 billion yuan of economic contribution to the industrial chain and create about 60,000 jobs, which will facilitate targeted poverty alleviation in the region.

Ai Lihua, vice chairman of the People's Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, spoke highly of the project, saying it has taken a substantial step forward in promoting the comprehensive upgrading of the industry to build high-quality development demonstration enterprises across the region.

Pan Gang, chairman of Yili Group, reveals that Yili will join hands with the international partners and harness the effect of the industrial clusters to construct a green, smart, digitalized, and international health valley in the region, revitalize China's dairy industry, and promote the vigorous development of global health undertaking.

At the launching ceremony of the project, Yili Group signed a cooperative agreement on industrial chain partnerships with its global partners, which will inject new momentum into the high-quality economic development of Inner Mongolia.

Yili Future Intelligence and Health Valley will build a new "Silicon Valley" of the global health industry, to promote the revitalization of China's dairy industry, fuel the high-quality economic development of the autonomous region, and lead the development of the global health industry.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309318.html

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191112/2639975-1

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12.11.19
Gold fällt auf 3-Monatstief
12.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Währungsgesichert und diversifiziert - Indizes mit 65% Barriere
12.11.19
SMI - Dynamik lässt nach
11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie verliert deutlich: CEO Marc Funk geht im Januar - VRP Baehny übernimmt interimistisch
Dow schliesst unverändert: US-Handel von Vorsicht geprägt -- SMI beendet Handel wenig verändert -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Craft Brew Alliance-Aktie verdoppelt Wert: AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett - AB Inbev-Aktie gefragt
JPMorgan-CEO Dimon überzeugt: "WeWork wird überleben"
Weitere Streiks bei Lufthansa vorerst vom Tisch
Barry-Callebaut-Hauptaktionär Jacobs trennt sich von Anteilen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Skandal in Zürich! Bankenkrimi schockt die Finanzszene

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt unverändert: US-Handel von Vorsicht geprägt -- SMI beendet Handel wenig verändert -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag letztlich kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ein neues Jahreshoch erreichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. In den USA zeigten sich die Anleger vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB