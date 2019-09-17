17.09.2019 03:48:00

Xinhua Silk Road: "Xiaoshan Tide" makes maiden flight winging with airport economy

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The aircraft "Xiaoshan Tide" recently completed its maiden flight from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in hoping of spreading the glamour of the "window" of east China'sHangzhou city.

Painted with recognizable "Xiaoshan elements" such as Qiangtang Tide, Xianghu Lake, Kuahuqiao Site Museum and Hangzhou International Expo Center, the main venue for the Hangzhou G20 Summit, the aircraft was co-launched by Loong Air and Xiaoshan district government, with the theme "Xiaoshan Tide" depicting a vision of riding the waves of a new era.

After first flight to Chongqing on September 11, the "Xiaoshan Tide" is expected to fly to other major Chinese cities and arrive in Beijing in the following two weeks.

As one of China's twelve mainline airports, the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport is also at the core of Hangzhou Airport Economic Demonstration Zone, one of the 14 airport economic demonstration zones in China.

Striving for transportation network that fuels an airport economy matching the "gate of Zhejiang" and "window of Hangzhou", Xiaoshan international airport had kicked off the 27-billion-yuan third-phase expansion project, covering an area of 1.45 million square meters.

Also, a track express line connecting the three high-speed railway stations of Hangzhou West Railway Station, Hangzhou East Railway Station and Airport Station will be officially opened for traffic in June 2022. In addition, Xiaoshan airport will also introduce a number of high-speed rail lines, which are connected to the surrounding urban economic circle areas such as Shaoxing and Jiaxing to knock down previous bottleneck problems for airport outer-circle transportation.

Besides airport-related facilities, Xiaoshan district has been working on a "22688" scheme for transportation this year, planning to spend 200 billion yuan to build two transportation hubs, two urban ring roads, six track lines, eight urban express roads and eight main roads to establish an integrated network that combines airport, high-speed rail, subway, expressway and trunk lines.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308335.html

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-xiaoshan-tide-makes-maiden-flight-winging-with-airport-economy-300919223.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

