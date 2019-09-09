09.09.2019 12:45:00

Xinhua Silk Road: World IoT Expo 2019 commences in Wuxi, east China

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 World Internet of Things Exposition (World IoT Expo 2019) opened on Saturday in Wuxi of east China'sJiangsu Province, to present the world with latest IoT technologies and applications.

The expo, scheduled to last for four days during September 7 and 10, is themed "Integrated Innovation, Intelligent Connectivity" and attracted experts from as many as 500 Chinese and foreign industry-leading and large enterprises to deliberate on such hot topics as 5G, IoT, and the Internet of Vehicles.

This year, latest products and profound application of 5G telecom, the Internet of Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and consumer IoT were exhibited on the expo by China's three telecom giants, namely, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, and Huawei, Haier, JD.com, Microsoft, Siemens, etc.

What's more, a special experience zone was launched for the WIoT-Park, where IoT technologies and park scenes are integrated to present 35 eye-catching experience exhibitions including virtual reality (VR) scenes of Wuxi, 5G tech-supported live broadcasting, VR bungee jumping, Lawson smart supermarket, future restaurant, and big data health center.

In recent years, Wuxi saw development of its IoT industry burgeoning and by the end of 2018, it had boasted more than 2,000 IoT businesses, up significantly from the 100 ones in 2009, with their total output value rising from 22 billion yuan to over 260 billion yuan.

The expo is jointly organized by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and has been held for four years since 2016.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308218.html?from=singlemessage

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190909/2573669-1

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

