SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
26.10.2020 03:53:00

Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China's Chongqing Yubei District launches live-streaming cultural tourism promotion

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- A promotion activity on cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality opened online through a live-streaming platform on Thursday.

Tan Qing, head of Yubei District, served as the live anchor to promote Yubei's boutique tourist routes as well as cultural and creative products to the audience.

According to Tan, relying on the airport, Yubei District is stepping up efforts to support the development of Chongqing Liang Jiang New Area, promote the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, and the construction of China (Chongqing) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

Tan Qing, head of Yubei District, is promoting cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality through an online live-streaming platform.

In addition to the aviation industrial park, Yubei District also has a comprehensive aviation industry system that integrates manufacturing, logistics, bonded, exhibition and business functions, as well as a tourism destination that covers leisure, shopping and entertainment facilities, Tan added.

Tan also introduced the intangible cultural heritage of Yubei during the live-streaming, including fish filet in hot chili oil, Tofu pudding, traditional brown sugar, Tutuo sesame cake and Yubei paper cuttings, taking the audience to enjoy the scenery, delicious food and culture of the district.

Tan invited the visitors to visit Yubei District, as the enchanting natural scenery, the simple and honest folkway making it an ideal tourist destination.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317055.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-sw-chinas-chongqing-yubei-district-launches-live-streaming-cultural-tourism-promotion-301159291.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
23.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
Julius Bär hält anscheinend Bonuszahlungen für Ex-Chefs Collardi und Hodler zurück
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken
AstraZeneca setzt Corona-Impfstoff-Studie wieder fort
SVP will Rahmenabkommen mit aller Kraft bekämpfen
Experten: Diese Chancen bieten die neuen Apple-Produkte für die Aktienperformance
UBS-Filiale am Römerplatz in Zürich überfallen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit