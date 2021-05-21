Xinhua Silk Road: Southwest China's Yunnan puts efforts in ecological protection of local scenic lake

BEIJING, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuxi, a prefecture-level city located in southwest China'sYunnan Province, has been dedicated to the ecological protection of local famous scenic spot Fuxian Lake in recent years, striving to create a Chinese lake scenery comparable to the beauty of Maldives.

Located in Chengjiang, a county-level city in Yunnan Province, the lake has a 100.8-kilometer shoreline, and is well known for its lucid water as well as its fame as China's second-deepest freshwater lake.

Thanks to the effective ecological protection and charming lakeside scenery, Chengjiang county has received a total of 12.55 million tourists in 2020 with a total tourism revenue of about 10.61 billion yuan.

The government of Chengjiang county has completed afforestation of 151,000 mu or 10,066 hectares and pollution abatement around the lake area to improve the lakeside scenery.

Featuring the lucid lake water and pleasant scenery, Fuxian Lake is worthy of the name of vacation paradise which is even comparable to Maldives, according to a tourist at the lakeside.

The excellent ecological environment in Chengjiang injects impetus into the booming tourism industry. Chengjiang government will give priority to promoting ecological cultural projects and tourism infrastructure, pledging to develop a comprehensive tourism destination offering resort facilities such as sightseeing and sanatorium.

Chengjiang witnessed robust tourism demand during the five-day May Day holiday this year, and it received 630,400 tourists, surging 80.7 percent year on year, with soaring tourism revenue of 62.39 percent to 379.09 million yuan.

The local government is expected to continue to strengthen the development of local cultural and tourism industry during the 2021-2025 period, and enhance functional development of Fuxian Lake as China's national-level tourism and resort zone.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/321625.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515709/1.jpg