+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
14.09.2020 03:21:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Silk Road Maritime to better serve international logistics under BRI

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As China's first international shipping logistics service brand and platform, the Silk Road Maritime has seen growing business volume in recent years, providing opportunities for global enterprises to participate in the construction of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Based on the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road positioning and advantages, the Silk Road Maritime was established by China'sFujian Province in December 2018 and has 62 named shipping routes covering major ports in East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, West Asia, Africa and Europe.

As of the end of August 2020, the Silk Road Maritime has operated more than 3,400 voyages and a total container throughput of more than 3 million TEUs.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, relevant departments and enterprises of the Silk Road Maritime have launched series of measures to effectively ensure the smooth operation of the industrial chain and supply chain.

In June, the container throughput of China's Xiamen Port increased to 1.005 million TEUs, setting a new record for a single month.

The Silk Road Maritime and other platforms established in recent years are expected to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as industry, investment, economy and trade, promote the transformation of maritime advantages into potential international cooperation to achieve common development, mutual benefits and win-win results, said Zhao Long, vice governor of Fujian Province at the Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum 2020 held on September 8.

During the forum, another eight institutions joined the Silk Road Maritime Alliance, making its total members to 183.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316125.html

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200914/2914533-1

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.98
2.93 %
The Swatch Grp 211.20
2.47 %
Adecco Group 49.72
1.70 %
LafargeHolcim 44.08
1.17 %
Alcon 51.58
0.94 %
Swiss Re 76.70
0.00 %
Swisscom 500.40
-0.24 %
ABB 23.84
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.83
-0.71 %
UBS Group 11.16
-0.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
11.09.20
SMI bleibt in Lauerstellung
11.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Weiterer Kursanstieg?
10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warnung vor zu starkem Euro: Aus diesen Gründen notiert der Euro stärker zum Franken und Dollar
Gilead will Biotech-Firma für 20 Milliarden US-Dollar kaufen
Gewinnpotenzial: Portfoliomanager empfiehlt diese drei Aktien
Nach Aktiensplit: Wie auch passiv ausgerichtete Anleger von Apple profitieren können
ARM geht wohl an NVIDIA
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SoZ: Simbabwe fordert von ABB über 13 Millionen Franken Steuern ein
Börsen-Legende Warren Buffett: Diese Ratschläge gibt der Star-Investor Anlegern
Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Manipulation am Goldmarkt - passiert das wirklich?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Dow Jones & NASDAQ enden uneinig -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
Anleger in der Schweiz griffen am Freitag zaghaft zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es letztlich zu moderaten Gewinnen. Der Dow kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck - Techwerte gaben nach. An den Börsen in Fernost ging der Trend nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB