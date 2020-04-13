+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 05:25:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Revenue of Guotai Junan International increases 40 pct in 2019

BEIJING, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (Guotai Junan International) (1788.HK) has saw a year-on-year increase of 40 percent increase in its total revenue in 2019, achieving a historical high of nearly 4,246 million Hong Kong dollars, according to the company's annual results of 2019.

Guotai Junan International has been practicing its strategic adjustment to improve risk-adjusted return ratio on capital. In 2019, its fee and commission income has increased 26 percent to 1,419 million Hong Kong dollars.

During the period, the wealth management platform of Guotai Junan International has continuously attracted high-quality clients, generating a 17 percent year-on-year increase in its brokerage income to 531 million Hong Kong dollars.

Meanwhile, Guotai Junan International has maintained a leading role in debt capital markets in 2019, with its underwriting fee increased by 23 percent to 594 million Hong Kong dollars. The number of completed underwriting deals and the amount of raised funds in primary debt securities market achieved record high, with a total of 189 debt issuances, assisting corporates in raising funds of nearly 423.3 billion Hong Kong dollars.

The company's annual results also show that, the revenue structure of Guotai Junan International has become more balanced, with the fee and commission income, interest income and investment income accounting for 33 percent, 36 percent and 31 percent of the total revenue, respectively.

The profit attributable to shareholders amounted to 895 million Hong Kong dollars, with an increase of 12 percent year on year. Its payout ratio rose to 57 percent and the total dividends increased by 27 percent yearly.

As the first Chinese securities broker listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of IPO, Guotai Junan International became the third Chinese-funded financial institution qualified to issue structured products in Hong Kong market in November 2019.

In the future, Guotai Junan International will continue strengthening its capabilities in wealth management services and global asset allocations, offering one-stop comprehensive investment and financing solutions.

(Edited by Bao Nuomin with Xinhua Silk Road, baonuomin@xinhua.org)

 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

