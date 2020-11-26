SMI 10’510 0.2%  SPI 13’032 0.3%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’301 0.1%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’516 0.1%  Gold 1’815 0.4%  Bitcoin 15’463 -9.2%  Dollar 0.9086 0.0%  Öl 47.8 -2.3% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
26.11.2020 10:50:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Red Xifeng debuts at NEXT Summit (Sky 2020), spreading Chinese liquor culture through cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Xifeng, a high-end product of Chinese distiller Xifeng Liquor, debuted at the NEXT Summit (Sky 2020) on Wednesday as the event chief partner.

Co-hosted by NEXT Federation and China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency, the NEXT Summit (Sky 2020) was themed on "Sharing Advantaged Resource", an idea taken by participants highly important for today's world that is "undergoing profound changes unseen in a century".

"We should share advantageous resources to strengthen international cooperation, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation for 'win-win situation'," said Zhang Zheng, Chairman of Xifeng Group in a keynote speech delivered at the event.

As the pioneer and representative of Feng-flavor liquor, Xifeng Liquor has 3,000-year technology inheritance and is one of the four time-honored Chinese liquor brands well received home and abroad.

In 2019, it launched new product line of "Red Xifeng" targeting high-end market. Sales revenue of Xifeng Liquor jumped 20.3 percent on year in 2019 to top 6 billion yuan and the group is now marching towards ten-billion-yuan sales in three years.

"Chinese liquor is an important carrier of Chinese cultural inheritance and innovation, and many Chinese liquor enterprises are going aboard not only for branding and market exploration, but also for introduction of the liquor culture and Chinese culture to the world," Zhang said, noting that through the high-end platforms like the NEXT Summit, Xifeng Liquor aims to promote the Chinese famous liquor globally, and highlight the Chinese brand on the world stage.

This year's NEXT Summit (Sky 2020) was held to commemorate the solidarity, courage and contribution of human beings in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to promote global innovation, cooperation and sustainability and went both online and offline.

The previous sessions of the NEXT Summit were held in Auckland in 2017, Hangzhou in 2018 and Dubai in 2019.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317867.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343119/XINHUA_SILK_ROAD.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343120/XINHUA_SILK_ROAD.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 303.50
1.12 %
Givaudan 3’608.00
0.75 %
Nestle 102.60
0.65 %
Sika 226.90
0.53 %
Novartis 81.33
0.43 %
Swiss Re 84.12
-0.57 %
CS Group 11.68
-0.72 %
Swiss Life Hldg 407.90
-0.95 %
Zurich Insur Gr 374.00
-1.03 %
UBS Group 13.09
-1.25 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:01
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
08:06
Weekly-Hits: Hydrogen Selection Basket – “Explosive” Wasserstoffperlen 2.0 / Logistik – Im doppelten Sinne lohnenswert
25.11.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Franken zum Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit fast sechs Monaten fällt
Nestlé verkauft Yinlu an chinesische Food Wise - Nestlè-Aktie unbewegt
"Zu viele Bullen am Markt" - Starinvestor Jim Cramer betont Ernst der Lage an den Märkten
Moderna-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Moderna will Corona-Impfstoff schon im Dezember liefern
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
Ex-Microsoft-Mitarbeiter ergaunert 10 Millionen Dollar - mit Hilfe von Bitcoins
u-blox-Aktie schiesst nach oben: u-blox sieht Belebung in allen Segmenten und Industrien des Unternehmens
3. Quartal 2020: So setzt sich das Portfolio von Hedgefonds-Legende David Einhorn zusammen
Basilea-Aktie im Plus: Pfizers Antrag auf Marktzulassung in China angenommen
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX gab Gewinne letztlich ab -- Asiens Börsen vorrangig stärker

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gut behauptet -- DAX fällt an Nulllinie -- Nikkei legt deutlich zu
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hält sich eine positive Tendenz. An der deutschen Börse bröckeln die Gewinne ab. Die asiatischen Indizes weisen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit