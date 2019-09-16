16.09.2019 15:50:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Organic agriculture contributes to poverty alleviation of county in N. China's Shanxi

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th international forum of organic agriculture of the Chehe community, themed "Organic agriculture and high quality development", was recently held in Datong of north China'sShanxi Province, gathering related experts and scholars to discuss the development of organic agriculture.

Experts pointed out that developing organic agriculture is an important move to boost high quality development of Shanxi agriculture featuring organic dry farming. The organic agriculture model in Chehe, a village-level community in Lingqiu County of Datong, is an outcome of planning in advance, industrial support, market operation and social participation.

With an arable land of 1,213 mu (about 0.81 square kilometers) among its 27 square-kilometer area, Chehe, where farming is a major source for income, has 32 registered poor households involving 77 of its 182 villagers.

Based on the natural ecological resource advantages and with the pilot Chehe organic agriculture comprehensive development project, Lingqiu has been striving to build organic agriculture parks since 2013.

By adopting the development mode of "organic agriculture plus ecotourism plus village reconstruction", it has encouraged the county's largest key industrial enterprise to invest in organic agriculture, establish a company specializing in the management of organic agriculture, and carry out organic farming, breeding and other agricultural transformation projects.

Land transfer has played an important role in Chehe's construction, bringing income for the villagers covering land transfer, tourism services, labor services and company surplus dividends.

So far, the transfer of the 1,213 mu of arable land has been finished in Chehe where 200 mu (about 0.13 square kilometers) of land has been newly developed, 500 mu (about 0.33 square kilometers) of land has been renovated, and 700 mu (about 0.47 square kilometers) of organic farming of coarse cereals, vegetables, etc. has been developed.

Serving as a communication platform for organic agricultural practitioners, the Chehe international forum of organic agriculture has not only collected the wisdom of experts and scholars, but also helped Lingqiu to attract investment, changing the impoverished mountainous area in ideological concepts and industrial formats, said Zhang Qiang, Party chief of Lingqiu County and deputy director of the Standing Committee of Datong Municipal People's Congress.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308331.html

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölmarkt im Schockzustand
12:08
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
11:57
Vontobel: Positiv? Negativ? ams für alle Fälle
11:24
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:55
Fällt der SMI heute wieder unter 10.000 Punkte?
07:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Korrektur oder Richtungswechsel? / Tesla – Vor Durchbruch nach oben?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff auf saudische Raffinerie zweistellig im Plus
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Rieter-Aktie zieht an: Peter Spuhler hat sich mit Rieter-Aktien eingedeckt
SMI und DAX leichter -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktien verlieren kräftig: rating gesenkt
Darum bietet Apple seinen Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ so günstig an
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Senvion-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Senvion will Teile des Geschäfts an Siemens Gamesa verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist angesichts des Ölpreisschocks schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet und auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag leichter. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten zum Wochenstart nur kleine Ausschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB