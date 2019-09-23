Xinhua Silk Road: NE China's Heihe to become essential logistics channel to Russia

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- With the launch of the commencement ceremony for the China-Russia cross-border Heihe-Yuexing logistics hub held recently in Heihe City, northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, marking Heihe to become an essential logistical channel boosting border international trade between China Russia.

It is noted that a total of 16 contracts covering various projects are signed during the ceremony, with a total investment of 7.65 billion yuan.

The China-Russia cross-border Heihe-Yuexing logistics hub was established by Shanghai-based Yuexing Group, a leading comprehensive group in China. Its main business covers urban commerce, home chain, space customization, cultural tourism industry and industrial manufacturing.

As a gateway of Heilongjiang Provinceand bordering with Russia, Heihe has established friendly relations with Blagoveschensk,Russia in the fields of such as economy, technology and education. Its trade with Russia has been growing steadily for many years.

The establishment of Heihe section of Heilongjiang FTZ represents a new historical opportunity since it became one of the first open cities along the border in China 1992, said Qin Enting, a head of Heihe city, adding that Heihe should strive to join Blagoveschensk to build a cross-border development cluster along the China-Russia border.

In August this year, the government announced the master plan for China (Heilongjiang) Free Trade Pilot Zone. According to the plan, the 20-square-kilometer Heihe section will mainly develop such industries as green food, business logistics, tourism, health, border finance, in a bid to build the city a cross-border logistics hub along with the border ports, as well as an essential base for China-Russia exchanges cooperation.

In addition, the ceremony has attracted representatives from more than 20 out of China's Top 500 enterprises listed companies to Heihe for seeking potential business opportunities.

