Xinhua Silk Road: Master Kong signs agreement with CSF to launch space instant food

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2020 /CNW/ --

Chinese food and beverage giant Master Kong, also known as Tingyi Holding Corp., on Wednesday signed an agreement with China Space Foundation (CSF) to launch China's first kind of space instant noodles.

In the past three years of cooperation between the two sides, the CFS has injected aerospace elements into Master Kong's corporate development, said Wu Jiexuan, chairman of the CSF, at the signing ceremony, adding that the two parties will strive to expand the scope for future cooperation and jointly contribute to China's aerospace development.

Photo shows Master Kong displaying the space instant noodle products.

James Wei, CEO of Master Kong, said that as a national brand, Mater Kong has always insisted on keeping pace with the country's development, and it has vowed to contribute to the vigorous development of China's aerospace industry based on the company's development strategy.

The launch of space instant noodles is just a start. In the future, Master Kong will help aerospace science education for the youth and promote high-end research and development (R&D) and achievement transformation, added Wei.

Photo shows staff explaining Master Kong's space Instant noodles to the younger generation.

Master Kong vows to continue to enhance the connection between young people and space through the popularization of space science and to inspire young generations to explore and innovate. 

It will promote the application of space science and technology by deepening industry-university-research cooperation, continue to support China's space industry.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/315941.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-master-kong-signs-agreement-with-csf-to-launch-space-instant-food-301124929.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

