Xinhua Silk Road: LONGi president expresses confidence in PV industry at Fortune Global Forum

PARIS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Photovoltaic power plus energy storage" is likely to be the mainstream energy supply solution for the world in the future, said Li Zhenguo, president of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd, a global leading solar tech company.

Li made the remarks on Monday at the 2019 Fortune Global Forum held in Paris.

As a representative of China's private companies, Li believed under the background of China's accelerated industrial upgrading, innovative enterprises have large development room in the market.

With the global green transformation going on and guided by China's conviction that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, new energy, especially PV power, is drawing increasing attention, Li added.

Along with the evolution of technology, the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) has been falling accordingly and PV power generation will shake off the impression of being costly, said Li.

At a round-table seminar themed "China: New Frontiers for Growth", representatives from world famous companies such as McKinsey & Company, Dassault Systems, Godiva and Secoo International discussed development of China's economy and enterprises.

"Sustainable development is a major topic of this year's Fortune Global Forum and LONGi lets us see how the vision can be turned into reality, which impressed the attendees," said Sonny Wu, co-founder of an investment institution CSR.

LONGi started to go overseas since 2016 and has established subsidiaries or offices in 16 countries and regions in North America, Australia, Europe, Japan and the Middle East.

In the first half of 2019, the sales of LONGi's products in overseas markets accounted for 76 percent of its total sales, with a rise of 252 percent from a year ago.

