SMI 11’902 -1.0%  SPI 15’300 -1.0%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’247 -1.9%  Euro 1.0851 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’955 -2.0%  Gold 1’804 -0.4%  Bitcoin 28’928 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9213 0.2%  Öl 72.0 -1.7% 
19.07.2021 11:39:00

Xinhua Silk Road: International New Materials Industry Conference kicks off in Bengbu in E. China's Anhui

BEIJING, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International New Materials Industry Conference, sponsored by Anhui Provincial People's Government and the International Commission on Glass (ICG), kicked off on Friday in Bengbu, east China'sAnhui Province.

Photo shows the project signing ceremony held during the International New Materials Industry Conference in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2021.

Themed on "New materials, New energy, New life", the conference attracted more than 1,700 delegates including academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, persons in charge of new material industry-related associations, executives from the leading enterprises in the field of new material and financial investment institutions.

In recent years, Anhui Province has accelerated the development of the new material industry, said Wang Qingxian, Governor of Anhui Province in his speech during the opening ceremony of the conference, adding that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025, the development of the new material industry is expected to embrace profound changes, and the new material technology is accelerating towards intelligent development.

Huang Xiaowu, secretary of the CPC Bengbu Municipal Committee, gave a detailed introduction to Bengbu's new material industry from the aspects of industrial foundation, R&D platform, and innovative achievements, and pointed out that holding the International New Materials Industry Conference is an important opportunity for attracting both investments and talents. The conference will become an important platform to enhance the visibility and reputation of the city.

At the opening ceremony, new material industry projects of 14 cities in Anhui Province were signed.

It is learned that three industrial cooperation docking activities and one technology and financial element docking activity will be held after the opening ceremony, and an exhibition activity will be held during the conference, showing the cutting-edge technological achievements in the development of the new material industry.

Bengbu will give full play to the driving role of this high-standard international platform, accelerate the development of new material industry, and build a high-end communication platform, result release platform and industrial capital trading docking platform for the new material industry.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/322740.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-international-new-materials-industry-conference-kicks-off-in-bengbu-in-e-chinas-anhui-301336280.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?

Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.

Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:08 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Industriewerte entdecken
09:45 SMI wieder über 12.000 Punkten
09:18 Marktüberblick: Jenoptik-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
08:00 Puma hebt Prognose fürs Gesamtjahr an und ist auf Rekordkurs
06:00 Daily Markets: SMI – Bullen weiter mit den besseren Karten / AMD – Korrektur oder neuer Abwärtstrend?
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
16.07.21 Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV
15.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Talfahrt an den Börsen: SMI rutscht ab -- DAX verzeichnet Verluste -- Asiens Börsen rot
Cathie Woods zieht die Reissleine: Warum ARK Tencent-Aktien aus dem Depot wirft
Kleinanleger mit grosser Macht: AMC nun in der Hand von Meme-Tradern
Analyst: Was Daimlers Elektro-Limousine besser als Teslas Model S macht
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Meyer Burger erhält für IEC-Zertifizierung für Solarmodule - Meyer Burger-Atktie dennoch unter Druck
Roche sieht mit neuen Daten Wirksamkeit von Blutermittel Hemlibra bestätigt - Roche-Aktie kaum verändert
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen
Binance unter der Lupe: Regulierer weltweit nehmen Handelsplattform ins Visier

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit