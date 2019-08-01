01.08.2019 06:28:00

Xinhua Silk Road Information Service: Wangcheng district of Changsha city vows to create the most effective business environment in China

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinhua Silk Road Information Service reported on a press conference held in Wangcheng on Tuesday:

Wangcheng, a district of Changsha City in central China'sHunan Province, vows to create the most effective business environment in China at the press conference held here Tuesday.

Wangcheng district has remained committed to optimizing its business environment by improving administrative efficiency, reducing business costs, guaranteeing the legal rights and interests, ensuring the implementation of policies, and creating an honest and upright business environment, Fan Yanbin, the head of Wangcheng district government, said at the press conference on constructing the most effective business environment in Wangcheng on Tuesday.

In the first half of this year, about 2,077 new enterprises settled in the district, an increase of 11.5 percent year on year, according to Fan.

It is learned that the newly-built business service center (BSC) in the district took the lead in adopting modular services in Hunan Province and setting up a series of professional modules centering on such areas as legal affairs, finance and taxation and industry in an attempt to integrate high-quality resource and offer professional quality services.

The BSC has built a bridge between enterprises settled in the district and provided a channel for enterprises to exchange information so as to achieve coordinated development, said Mao Tie, chairman of Golden Dragon Copper Industry.

Wangcheng district has spared no effort to optimize processes and lower costs in various fields in a bid to allow local residents and market entities to embrace more convenient services. In addition, the district has opened up a green channel for freight logistics and strives to help enterprises to save their regular expenditure and reduce the cost of living for employees.

By reducing the cost of doing business in the district, Wangcheng would effectively ease the burden on enterprises and benefit more market participants in the future.

See the original link of the report: https://en.imsilkroad.com/industry/p/307348.html

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190801/2539699-1

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

