SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
26.10.2020 03:49:00

Xinhua Silk Road: High-quality financial dev. discussed at Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2020 convened from Oct. 21 to 23 witnessed officials and experts talking about high-quality financial development.

High-quality financial dev. discussed at Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2020

The 3-day event, held in Beijing's downtown Financial Street, featured parallel forums centered on financial cooperation and reform, financial services and development, the opening-up of the financial sector and market, and financial technology and innovation.

At the opening ceremony and plenary session, central bank governor Yi Gang said that China's monetary policy has been timely and effective in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and aims to better facilitate high-quality economic development. 

Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said that China will further improve inclusive financial service as part of efforts to bolster financial development. Some 99 percent of the Chinese population has access to basic financial service, with banking networks covering 96.6 percent of towns.

For the next step, China will advance the opening up of financial service sector, with measures to improve the financial market system and deepen international economic and financial cooperation, Guo added.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) noted that China will put in place an open and transparent capital market system, keep its hands off matters that are not subject to regulation, and foster a healthy market ecosystem.

Pan Gongsheng, deputy head of the central bank and head of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said China will continue to improve the macro-prudential policy framework, issue macro-prudential policy guidelines and enhance the overall design and governance mechanism of China's macro-prudential policies.

Emphasis will be placed on improving the macro-prudential monitoring, assessment and early warning systems in key areas such as real-estate finance, the foreign-exchange market, the bond market, shadow banking and cross-border capital flows, Pan said.

Founded in 2012, the forum is jointly organized by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, Xinhua News Agency, CBIRC, CSRC and SAFE, hailed as a bellwether of China's financial reform and development. 

This year, the annual conference attracted more than 300 guests from the world to exchange views over its theme - "Financial Cooperation and Reform under Global Changes" and around 3,500 people attended the conference offline, introduced Yin Yong, deputy mayor of Beijing at the closing ceremony.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317051.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-high-quality-financial-dev-discussed-at-annual-conference-of-financial-street-forum-2020-301159288.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
23.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
Julius Bär hält anscheinend Bonuszahlungen für Ex-Chefs Collardi und Hodler zurück
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken
AstraZeneca setzt Corona-Impfstoff-Studie wieder fort
SVP will Rahmenabkommen mit aller Kraft bekämpfen
Experten: Diese Chancen bieten die neuen Apple-Produkte für die Aktienperformance
UBS-Filiale am Römerplatz in Zürich überfallen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit