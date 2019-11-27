27.11.2019 04:13:00

Xinhua Silk Road: GAC Group unveils new electric passenger vehicle at Guangzhou Int'l Auto Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.,Ltd (GAC Group) has unveiled its new electric passenger car ENO.146 at the 17th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition held in Guangzhou, capital of south China'sGuangdong Province, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1.

The ENO.146, which boasts the world's lowest coefficient of drag, demonstrates the automaker's latest R&D achievement.

Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, revealed that the carmaker is quickening its pace to ramp up its electrification plan.

"GAC is looking to electrify all vehicle models by 2025," said Feng.

At the exhibition, GAC Group-backed mobile transportation platform OnTime made its debut for the first time. The platform, launched in June this year, was jointly initiated by GAC Group, Chinese internet giant Tencent, Gungzhou Public Transport, DiDi Chuxing and other investors.

In the next step, GAC will continue its efforts to accelerate the R&D of new energy vehicles and technological innovation, focus on product strength improvement of the entire vehicle, and orderly push forward the company's internationalization, according to the carmaker. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309617.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036325/Guangzhou_Automobile_Group.jpg  

