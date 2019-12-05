+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
05.12.2019 03:48:00

Xinhua Silk Road: Fblife holds First China-Thailand Rally Racing to promote hero culture

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fblife, China's leading club platform for domestic SUV and off-roader fanciers, held the First China-Thailand Rally Racing (CTRR) on Sunday, in Xingyi city of Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in China'sGuizhou province.

The first CTRR launched in Xingyi aims to integrate Xingyi's superior mountainous outdoor sports resources with Fblife's positive hero culture, is the latest event for Fblife to pass on its enthusiasm for public welfare and environmental protection, according to Zhang Dai, chairman of Sinocloud Centre Company and Beijing-based Fblife.com.

Since its establishment, Fblife has developed a huge number of members who love nature and outdoor sports, have enthusiasm for public welfare, and actively participate in environmental protection, public welfare and disaster relief, said Zhang Dai, chairman of Sinocloud Centre Company and Beijing-based Fblife.com, at the CTRR Departure Ceremony.

"Fblife members are passing the power of life and promoting a positive hero and health culture with great passion," Zhang said.

According to Zhang, Fblife has organized a lot of rescue teams of Fblife when every disaster happened in China such as the Wenchuan earthquake rescue.

Fblife, together with Beijing Ci'ai Charity Foundation (CACF), also founded a public fund in September 2014, which has funded many charitable projects including various forms of cultural exchange, education, disaster relief, and environmental protection.

The CTRR attracts more than 50 groups of vehicles from more than 20 provinces and cities nationwide which will set out from Xingyi, leave China via the Mohan Port of Xishuangbanna in southwest China'sYunnan province and pass through Laos on December 3. They will then travel from mountainous areas in northern Thailand to southern coastal city. The whole journey of about 3,000 kilometers will last 14 days.

The CTRR has opened a new chapter of the cross-country rally development in Guizhou, said Zhang, hoping that the cross-country rally racing will go out from here to ASEAN, Africa, and Europe.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309712.html

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-fblife-holds-first-china-thailand-rally-racing-to-promote-hero-culture-300969613.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
04.12.19
Vontobel: Alibaba ging in Hongkong an die Börse
04.12.19
Gold legt deutlich zu und zieht andere Edelmetalle mit
04.12.19
SMI-Anleger genervt von Trump-Politik
03.12.19
JB Foundation Contribution Tracker Certificate auf den ESG Basket
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street-Experte: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht am Ende
Maas kündigt Anti-Huawei-Gesetz an
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street-Handel endet grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Credit Suisse bullish: Dieses Weltraum-Unternehmen ist äusserst vielversprechend
S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
ABB-Aktien im Zuge von Abspaltungsfantasien rege gesucht
Paket von Flughafen Zürich-Aktien wurde zu 167,00 Franken je Stück verkauft - Aktie klar tiefer
Roche erhöht das Volumen zum Bond-Rückkaufprogramm
Kuros-Aktie im Minus: Kuros beschafft sich über Kapitalerhöhung Millionen Franken
Kretschmann bringt Özdemir als Kanzlerkandidaten ins Spiel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street-Handel endet grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Der Dow präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch von seinen Vortagesverlusten erholen. Auch der DAX legte im Verlauf kräftig zu. An den asiatischen Aktienplätzen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;