Xinhua Silk Road: ECOVACS ROBOTICS introduces DEEBOT N8+ to provide hands-free and effective home cleaning experience

BEIJING, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the world's leading home service robotics maker, on Thursday announces the launch of the DEEBOT N8+ in Amazon Japan, bringing a hands-free and effectively superior cleaning experience for customers. Powered by ECOVACS' leading-edge TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation technology, together with the compatibility of the Auto-Empty Station, the DEEBOT N8+ delivers a cleaning experience that reduces direct human interaction, providing a safe and hassle-free environment for families.

Enjoy Hands-free cleaning through compatibility with Auto-Empty Station

Most conventional robotic vacuum cleaners currently in the market require manual emptying of its dustbin, a tedious and sometimes unhygienic chore. The Auto-Empty Station accessory is equipped with a large-volume 2.5L disposable dust bag, made with an all-natural paper handle, that dramatically reduces the need to frequently empty the dustbin by hand for up to 30 days.

The dust suction channel can vacuum up dust and hair in the dustbin from both sides, delivering a more thorough cleaning. The suction inlets are sealed with rubber, ensuring that no dust or hair is left on the bottom of the Auto-Empty Station. The three-layered filter effectively filters up to 99% of dust particles and allergens as small as 2.5 micrometers, reducing the chances of allergic reactions of family members.

The Auto-Empty Station can be activated or deactivated by the ECOVACS HOME App, according to users' needs. It comes together with the DEEBOT N8+, and the Auto-Empty Station is also compatible with the ECOVACS T8 Family launched last year. A gentle voice alert will inform users that the Auto-Empty Station will start emptying the robot's dustbin. The Auto-Empty Station will completely clean the dustbin, ensuring simple and impressive results.

More powerful cleaning performance with the upgraded 2300 Pa suction power

The Revolutionary Pressure-Retention System delivers energy efficiency and high vacuum pressure with a surprisingly low noise level. With Max+ mode, suction power of the DEEBOT N8+ is increased up to 2300 Pa, offering better cleaning results with the extra suction power. The Floating Brush 2.0 comes with the latest suspension and brush design, able to sweep up dust lodged in deep cracks. The floating brush oscillates vertically only, providing additional efficiency in cleaning and suction, and will not miss dust or even larger particles.

OZMO™ vacuuming and mopping in one go

The DEEBOT N8+ is built with an electronically-controlled water pump and water tank, and allows for mopping and vacuuming in one go. The OZMO™️ Mopping System can efficiently clean the whole house without the need for repeated stops to top up the water tank. Sensors on the DEEBOT N8+ automatically switches between mopping mode or disabling cloth dampening, to guarantee a safer and deeper cleaning process. Without the cloth bracket, the water tank will not leak even if it is full. Users can manually mange the water yield through the ECOVACS HOME App accordingly.

The DEEBOT N8+ also comes with an upgraded disposable mopping pad and a special cleaning formula that effectively remove stains and keep floors clean. It can remove 99.26% of bacteria with a natural fragrance that leaves floors with a natural and fresh scent.

Mapping Homes with 2x Coverage and 4x Accuracy using TrueMapping Technology

With TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation technology, floor maps are created in seconds. The DEEBOT N8+ can intelligently navigate a user's home, choosing which rooms and floors to clean, and customizing the optimum cleaning path for each respective floor map.

The DEEBOT N8+ dToF laser detection has doubled the distance recognition capabilities with a four-fold improvement in object recognition. Detection distance is enhanced to 10 meters, with the ability to detect objects as small as two millimeters. Integrated with industry-leading algorithms, N8+ can scan, map, and plan an efficient cleaning path faster and with precision, a benefit enjoyed for larger homes. The Virtual Boundary™ function can be controlled via the ECOVACS Home App, allowing users to restrict the robot from entering and cleaning specific areas, if privacy is needed.

Intelligent Control for Remote Cleaning Management

The DEEBOT N8+ take automated home cleaning to the next level with the ECOVACS HOME App. Either on a smartphone or with smart home devices such as the Amazon Echo/Dot and Google Home, users can select the optimum cleaning schedules for their homes. The upgraded advanced mapping function allows users to customize a cleaning plan for each room, switch to multiple cleaning modes, and save multi-floor maps. They can control the robot, schedule a cleaning plan and monitor the status remotely.

Pricing and Availability

DEEBOT N8+ is available today for [74,800JPY]. For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B08TQRVM3P

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One – Creating the Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on a deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to "live smart, enjoy life".

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road